|[February 14, 2018]
New Genome Study of B. longum subsp. longum by Morinaga Milk May Explain the Species' Wide Distribution across All Ages
Bifidobacterium longum is one of only a handful of species of gut
bacteria that is widely present among people of all ages, including
infants, adults and the elderly.1,2 Today, Morinaga
Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:2264), a leading Japanese dairy
product company, announced the results of a groundbreaking new genome
study, in collaboration with the SFI Research Centre APC (News - Alert) Microbiome
Ireland, that may explain why.
(Fig.1) Distribution of gut microbiota in healthy Japanese subjects (Graphic: Business Wire)
The human gut is colonized by a collection of microbes (microbiome)
which play an integral role in human health, by helping us digest our
food, produce certain vitamins, regulate our immune system, and protect
us against pathogenic bacteria. This current study revealed that one
bacterial species, B. longum subsp. longum, demonstrates a
wide variation in its genes that increases its competitiveness in the
gut environment, because its genome adapts to the changing diet of each
generation. In addition, it suggests that B. longum subsp. longum
is extensively transmitted between relatives, and that such transmission
does not occur only between mothers and infants, as previously believed,
but also between other family members and even across three generations.3
Study Overview
For the study, a total of 453 fecal
samples were collected from healthy Japanese subjects aged 0 to 104
years, as a means of measuring the bacterial species present in the gut.
In total, 871 different bacterial species were detected (Fig.1), but
only three species (Blautia wexlerae, Streptococcus salivarius
and Bifidobacterium longum) were found to be present in more than
50% of the subjects across all generations.
This finding highlights the broad distribution of B. longum
across the human lifespan. In order to identify the mechanism that
allows a specific species to be so ubiquitous, Morinaga, in
collaboration with the SFI Research Centre APC Microbiome Ireland at
the National University of Ireland, Cork, performed a comparative genome
analysis on various strains of B. longum subsp. longum to
determine genetic differences among strains isolated from people of
varying ages.
B. longum subsp. longum Strains Separated into Seven
Clusters
Comparative analyses involving 145 B. longum
representatives obtained from Japanese subjects, including 32 publicly
available genomes, showed that B. longum subsp. longum
strains can be grouped into seven clusters depending on the presence of
prophage (i.e. viral material) and/or a megaplasmid (i.e. genetic
material being present outside of the bacterial chromosome).
No correlation was observed between isolated strains and subject age,
although a significant negative correlation was found between the number
of identified genes present in the strains and subject age. This
suggests that B. longum subsp. longum strains isolated
from younger subjects possess, on average, a higher number of genes
compared to the ones from older subjects. Researchers performed further
investigation to identify genes in each strain isolated from different
age groups, and as a result, gene families were classified into four
groups: infant, adult, elderly-predominant gene families, and genes that
exhibit no relationship with subjects age (Fig.2).
Infant-associated Strains More Adapted to Utilize Carbohydrates
Found in Human Milk
Researchers frequently found strains in B.
longum subsp. longum from younger subjects, which possess
genetic code that is related to sugar utilization, including that of the
sugar sialic acid which is one of the components of Human Milk
Oligosaccharides (HMOs) that are found in breast milk. This
characteristic may be an adaptive strategy of B. longum to
survive the infant gut environment by utilizing components from the
mother's breast milk.
Elderly-associated Strains More Adapted to Utilize Insoluble Fiber
Found in Vegetables
Researchers also observed a high number
of strains in B. longum subsp. longum isolated from
elderly subjects that contain unique genetic information thought to
encode extracellular a-L-arabinofuranosidases (Arabinofuranosidase
cluster2 in Fig.2). These enzymes are able to break down complex sugars
that are present in plant material, such as vegetables and cereals, all
of which contain a high proportion of insoluble fiber. Elderly Japanese
people are reported to eat much more vegetables than younger people4,
so this genetic trait to digest fiber-containing foods may allow B.
longum to persist in the elderly gut.
In addition, two clusters of genes indicative of how bacteria respond to
environmental stress were found in higher numbers among strains of B.
longum subsp. longum isolated from elderly subjects,
including the heat shock protein HSP20.5 Heat shock proteins
are produced to help an organism respond to stress, such as extreme
heat, oxygen exposure and starvation. It is reasonable to assume that
strains with the ability to respond to stress are better able to adapt
and survive.
Certain Strains Have Been Transmitted Between Father and Child,
Husband and Wife, and Even Across Three Generations
Several B.
longum subsp. longum strains, which had been isolated from
many different members of the same family, were shown to contain an
essentially identical genetic content. This finding suggests that these
strains had been transmitted between various family members, not only
between mother and child, which has been previously reported.6
"It is a remarkable finding that not only was transmission between
mother and child observed, but also between father and child and even
between husband and wife," stated Dr. Toshitaka Odamaki, Manager of
Microbiota Research Dept. at Next Generation Science Institute of
Morinaga and lead researcher of the study. "This is also the first
report of a particular strain of gut microbiota that appears to have
been transmitted across three generations in a family, for instance,
between a grandmother, mother, and infant," he added.
"We assume this variety of genes and high transfer level of the
bacterial species within families is the survival strategy of B.
longum subsp. longum and is key to its wide distribution
across the human lifespan," explained Dr. Odamaki. "This report could
provide a promising foundation for future research aimed at identifying
the best probiotic candidates at each key life stage," he continued.
"APC Microbiome Ireland is very interested in how the human
microbiota changes over the life stages, in response to exposure to
different environmental factors such as habitual diet, antibiotic
exposure, and levels of stress", said Prof Douwe van Sinderen, project
leader at APC Microbiome Ireland. He furthermore emphasized the
attraction of such a joint scientific effort: "This was a particularly
fruitful and gratifying collaborative project with an industry partner,
Morinaga, because we were able to join our complementary skills and
know-how allowing us to generate insights that we would otherwise not
have been able to obtain on our own".
Dr. Odamaki from Morinaga discussed these findings at the IPA World
Congress + Probiota Barcelona held in Barcelona, Spain on February 7th
-9th, 2018.
About Morinaga
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. is
one of the leading dairy product companies in Japan. Morinaga started
research on bifidobacteria in the 1960s, inspired by the fact that
bifidobacteria are the predominant bacteria residing in the intestines
of breast-fed infants. In 1969, Morinaga isolated its flagship strain Bifidobacterium
longum BB536 from an infant. Morinaga excels in innovative
technology and offers various dairy products and other beneficial
functional ingredients to customers around the world.
ABOUT APC MICROBIOME IRELAND
APC Microbiome Ireland
(APC; http://apc.ucc.ie)
is a world leading research institute which was formed in 2003 with
funding from Science Foundation Ireland and in conjunction with key
industry partners. It represents a seamless collaboration between
University College Cork and Teagasc (the Irish Agriculture and Food
Development Authority).It is widely recognised that the gut microbiota
plays an important role in human health and has become one of the most
dynamic, complex and exciting areas of research in both food and
pharmaceutical arenas. Over the last decade the APC has established
itself as one of the leading global centres in gut microbiota research.
The APC has made several landmark discoveries and has published over
1,700 research articles in peer-reviewed journals, generating many
journal covers and associated editorials. The APC comprises over 300
individuals, from the scientific Principal Investigators (the APC
Faculty) funded by the partner Institutions, the management team, and a
dedicated group of research scientists, research assistants and
postgraduate students.
