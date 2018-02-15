[February 13, 2018] New Teledyne LeCroy Test Solution Capitalizes on Mobile Consumer Demand for Higher-Resolution Video

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions and a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today the release of a new feature option for the quantumdata 980B and 980R platforms to analyze Display Stream Compression (DSC) on DisplayPort High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3) video streams. This solution for DSC, which is a compression standard widely used in smartphones and tablets, is the first of its kind and is designed to serve UHD and higher pixel-rate development teams. "The functionality and capabilities of our latest test solution addresses what we had recognized as a significant and unmet need in the industry," said Kevin Prusso, vice president of sales and marketing for Teledyne LeCroy's Protocol Solutions Group, which includes the quantumdata line of video test products. "The DisplayPort specifications have evolved rapidly to incorporate a wide range of features and Teledyne LeCroy is at the forefront, offering integrators and developers of DisplayPort transmitter silicon a comprehensive solution for higher-speed video streams." "As the variety of consumer electronic products incorporating the DisplayPort digital interface to drive 4K and higher video resolutions continues to increase, it is essential for the supply chain to have the test tools necessary to verify the rich set of enhancements that the latest versions of the DisplayPort interface now offers, such as DSC and HBR3," said Bill Lempesis, executive director of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). "We welcome and encourage the additionof new tools to the DisplayPort ecosystem that verify and support these advanced features." DSC is primarily used in portable, battery powered systems with embedded displays in order to save system power and to reduce costs by minimizing the need for wiring. DSC is also used to boost external display resolution. Prior to the release of this new licensed option for the quantumdata 980B and 980R platforms, makers of DSC-capable sources of DisplayPort HBR3 video streams lacked test solutions to verify key functions of their DSC implementations. Teledyne LeCroy's new DSC analysis feature is designed to enable developers to view DisplayPort DSC-related protocol elements to ensure such elements occur in the video stream and in the proper sequence, among other features and benefits. About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com. About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies' operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies' website at www.teledyne.com. About VESA VESA is an international non-profit corporation led by a Board of Directors, which represents a voting membership of more than 200 corporate members worldwide. VESA supports and sets industry-wide interface standards for the PC, workstation, and consumer electronics industries. VESA provides a forum to develop, promote and support open standards for the display industry. © 2018 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006515/en/

