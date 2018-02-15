|
|[February 13, 2018]
New Teledyne LeCroy Test Solution Capitalizes on Mobile Consumer Demand for Higher-Resolution Video
Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions
and a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY),
announced today the release of a new feature option for the quantumdata
980B and 980R platforms to analyze Display Stream Compression (DSC) on
DisplayPort High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3) video streams. This solution for DSC,
which is a compression standard widely used in smartphones and tablets,
is the first of its kind and is designed to serve UHD and higher
pixel-rate development teams.
"The functionality and capabilities of our latest test solution
addresses what we had recognized as a significant and unmet need in the
industry," said Kevin Prusso, vice president of sales and marketing for
Teledyne LeCroy's Protocol Solutions Group, which includes the
quantumdata line of video test products. "The DisplayPort specifications
have evolved rapidly to incorporate a wide range of features and
Teledyne LeCroy is at the forefront, offering integrators and developers
of DisplayPort transmitter silicon a comprehensive solution for
higher-speed video streams."
"As the variety of consumer electronic products incorporating the
DisplayPort digital interface to drive 4K and higher video resolutions
continues to increase, it is essential for the supply chain to have the
test tools necessary to verify the rich set of enhancements that the
latest versions of the DisplayPort interface now offers, such as DSC and
HBR3," said Bill Lempesis, executive director of the Video Electronics
Standards Association (VESA). "We welcome and encourage the additionof
new tools to the DisplayPort ecosystem that verify and support these
advanced features."
DSC is primarily used in portable, battery powered systems with embedded
displays in order to save system power and to reduce costs by minimizing
the need for wiring. DSC is also used to boost external display
resolution. Prior to the release of this new licensed option for the
quantumdata 980B and 980R platforms, makers of DSC-capable sources of
DisplayPort HBR3 video streams lacked test solutions to verify key
functions of their DSC implementations. Teledyne LeCroy's new DSC
analysis feature is designed to enable developers to view DisplayPort
DSC-related protocol elements to ensure such elements occur in the video
stream and in the proper sequence, among other features and benefits.
About Teledyne LeCroy
Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes,
protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance,
validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and
thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on
incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance
"Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find
and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving
time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets.
Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information,
visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.
About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated
instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and
defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies'
operations are primarily located in the United States, the United
Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information,
visit Teledyne Technologies' website at www.teledyne.com.
About VESA
VESA is an international non-profit corporation led by a Board of
Directors, which represents a voting membership of more than 200
corporate members worldwide. VESA supports and sets industry-wide
interface standards for the PC, workstation, and consumer electronics
industries. VESA provides a forum to develop, promote and support open
standards for the display industry.
© 2018 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are
subject to change without notice.
