|
|[February 13, 2018]
|
New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Potential Breaches by Xerox Board
Lynda J. Grant, an attorney with over 30 years of experience
representing wronged shareholders and consumers and a New York Metro
Superlawyer, announces that TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC is investigating
potential breaches of fiduciary duty and other claims on behalf of
shareholders of Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) in relation to its
recently announced merger with a joint venture of FujiFilm Holdings
Corporation ("Fuji"), known as FujiXerox (the "Joint Venture").
On about January 31, 2018, Xerox announced that it was entering into a
transaction through which Xerox would merge into the Joint Venture (the
"Transaction"). The Transaction is structured so that Fuji ultimately
will obtain 50.1% of theJoint Venture and a majority of its board
positions, while Xerox shareholders will become minority shareholders.
Although Xerox shareholders are to receive a special dividend, activist
shareholder, Carl Icahn, and Xerox's third largest shareholder, Darwin
Deason, have publicly stated that the deal is unfair to Xerox
shareholders and dramatically undervalues the Company. Shigetaka Komori,
Fuji's chairman, is quoting as stating that the Transaction allows Fuji
to purchase control of Xerox without paying a penny.
TheGrantLawFirm is presently investigating whether Xerox's directors
have breached their fiduciary duties by approving the Transaction and
whether the terms of the Transaction are unfair. If you are a
shareholder of Xerox and would like additional information regarding
this matter, please contact Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441 or lgrant@grantfirm.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006170/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]