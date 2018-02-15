[February 13, 2018] New university robotics kit and curriculum from TI prepare future engineers for systems-level design

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To stay competitive in a world increasing in complexity and efficiency, today's engineering students must graduate with an understanding of engineering concepts across multiple disciplines and products. To equip future engineers with this strong foundation in systems-level design, Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ:TXN) has announced its newest educational solution for the university classroom, the TI Robotics System Learning Kit (TI-RSLK). The TI-RSLK is a low-cost robotics kit and classroom curriculum, which provide students a deeper understanding of how electronic system designs work. The first in the series, the Maze Edition, has more than 60 electronic and mechanical components, including the industry-leading SimpleLink™ MSP432P401R microcontroller (MCU) LaunchPad™ Development Kit. TI's SimpleLink MCU platform is the broadest portfolio of connected ARM® MCUs in a single software development environment, delivering flexible hardware, software and tool options for Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics applications. Through the curriculum, students learn the function and purpose of each hardware and software component included within the TI-RSLK system. With this groundwork, students can write and develop their own code and then build their own fully functioning robotics system. This learning journey culminates in a robot that can complete line-following challenges, compete against other TI-RSLK robotic systems and solve its way through a maze. "Whether taught as an introduction in the freshman year or as an advanced design lab later on, the TI-RSLK is an effective means for students to get a hands-on learning experience of engineering conepts that span electrical, mechanical and computer science systems," says Jon Valvano, Ph.D., an electrical and computer engineering professor at The University of Texas at Austin, who developed the TI-RSLK with TI. "This not only encourages many students to pursue an electrical engineering degree in the first place, but to also persist in their field of study as it gets more challenging." Designed to supplement university faculty curriculum, the TI-RSLK Maze Edition comes with 20 learning modules covering basic to advanced topics. Each module is complete with lecture videos and slides, lab documentation and demonstration videos, quizzes and classroom activities. The kit and curriculum is fully customizable, allowing faculty to choose how they integrate the TI-RSLK into their class. The TI-RSLK is targeted to teach embedded systems and applications, and can be expanded and used in a variety of engineering classes at any level along a college student's learning journey.



"Future engineers can't push the boundaries of technology unless they first understand what the boundaries are," says Peter Balyta, Ph.D., president of TI Education Technology and vice president of academic engagements and corporate citizenship. "I'm confident that as students gain a stronger understanding of how electronics systems work, once in their career they will create the technologies of the future that will astound us all." Pricing and availability:

The TI-RSLK Maze Edition comes in three options for purchase: The TI-RSLK Basic kit teaches the foundations of an electronic system and can be purchased for US$99 , which includes the TI SimpleLink MSP432™ MCU LaunchPad Development Kit.

teaches the foundations of an electronic system and can be purchased for , which includes the TI SimpleLink MSP432™ MCU LaunchPad Development Kit. The TI-RSLK Advanced kit builds on the concepts and components found in the basic kit and adds wireless communication concepts with the SimpleLink Bluetooth ® low energy CC2650 wireless MCU BoosterPack™ plug-in module and SimpleLink Wi-Fi® CC3120 wireless network processor BoosterPack plug-in module that enables the robot to be competition-ready against other TI-RSLK robots. The advanced kit can be purchased for $199 .

builds on the concepts and components found in the basic kit and adds wireless communication concepts with the SimpleLink ® low energy CC2650 wireless MCU BoosterPack™ plug-in module and SimpleLink Wi-Fi® CC3120 wireless network processor BoosterPack plug-in module that enables the robot to be competition-ready against other TI-RSLK robots. The advanced kit can be purchased for . The TI-RSLK Upgrade kit can be added to the basic kit to create the advanced kit for $109 .

The TI-RSLK kits can be purchased from Element 14 at www.element14.com/RSLK. Further information about the TI-RSLK can found at www.ti.com/RSLK. About Texas Instruments

