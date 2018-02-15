[February 12, 2018] New IntelliCorp Website Features Enhanced Content Optimized for Mobile Viewing

Intellicorp Records, Inc., a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, has launched a new website featuring a simple, more modern design and enhanced content optimized for viewing on mobile devices. The redesign makes it easy for visitors and clients to learn about the company's products and services, locate important resources, find documentation, and get industry news. It also provides a more comprehensive and clear understanding of IntelliCorp's dedication to the background screening industry and overall client benefits. "The focus of the website redesign is to offer valuable screening information, optimize the user's overall experience, and provide enhanced technology that allows for mobile device viewing capabilities," said Todd Carpenter, IntelliCorp president. "We're excited to debut our new company website to our clients and visitors. Our goal is to offer a wealth of tools and resources to help businesses and organizations make well-informed decisions rgarding their background screening programs." Visit IntelliCorp's website at www.intellicorp.net. About IntelliCorp

Intellicorp Records, Inc., is a provider of comprehensive background checks and employment screening solutions for businesses and nonprofit organizations. A Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, IntelliCorp is accredited through the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). Clients benefit from industry-leading data, easy-to-use services, personalized customer service, and training and compliance education. IntelliCorp's customer-driven solutions and flexible system architecture allow for simple integration into multiple platforms. A robust operational framework and infrastructure of guiding principles and industry best practices demonstrate IntelliCorp's steadfast commitment to compliance with federal and state requirements pertaining to background screening. For more information, please visit www.intellicorp.net. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006096/en/

