|[February 12, 2018]
New IntelliCorp Website Features Enhanced Content Optimized for Mobile Viewing
Intellicorp Records, Inc., a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, has launched
a new website featuring a simple, more modern design and enhanced
content optimized for viewing on mobile devices.
The redesign makes it easy for visitors and clients to learn about the
company's products and services, locate important resources, find
documentation, and get industry news. It also provides a more
comprehensive and clear understanding of IntelliCorp's dedication to the
background screening industry and overall client benefits.
"The focus of the website redesign is to offer valuable screening
information, optimize the user's overall experience, and provide
enhanced technology that allows for mobile device viewing capabilities,"
said Todd Carpenter, IntelliCorp president. "We're excited to debut our
new company website to our clients and visitors. Our goal is to offer a
wealth of tools and resources to help businesses and organizations make
well-informed decisions rgarding their background screening programs."
Visit IntelliCorp's website at www.intellicorp.net.
About IntelliCorp
Intellicorp Records, Inc., is a provider of comprehensive background
checks and employment screening solutions for businesses and nonprofit
organizations. A Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, IntelliCorp is
accredited through the National Association of Professional Background
Screeners (NAPBS). Clients benefit from industry-leading data,
easy-to-use services, personalized customer service, and training and
compliance education. IntelliCorp's customer-driven solutions and
flexible system architecture allow for simple integration into multiple
platforms. A robust operational framework and infrastructure of guiding
principles and industry best practices demonstrate IntelliCorp's
steadfast commitment to compliance with federal and state requirements
pertaining to background screening. For more information, please visit www.intellicorp.net.
