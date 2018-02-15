|
|[February 12, 2018]
|
New York Life Launches New Whole Life Insurance Product
New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer, today introduced
Value Whole Life, a new lower-premium whole life product that gives
policy owners guaranteed cash value with eligibility to receive future
dividends.
"Our Value Whole Life product is one of the most competitive products on
the market and provides access to all the benefits of whole life
insurance, including the guarantees* it provides, at a more affordable
cost," said Alex Cook, senior vice president, New York Life. "We believe
Value Whole Life will be an appealing product for pre-retirees to meet
their permanent death benefit protection and guaranteed cash value
accumulation needs, at an attractive premium. Value Whole Life owners
also benefit from our company's mutual business model, in the form of
dividends** and in the knowledge that the company is making decisions
with the benefit of policy owners top of mind."
The payment for Value Whole Life for a 50-year-old*** could be as much
as 24 percent lower than standard whole life insurance policies
available today (with a similar decline in cash value growth).
"Value Whole Life is a beneficial whole life product for anyone with a
need for permanent protection, but may be particularly attractive to
many pre-retirees who are interested in leaving a legacy, but have
continuing financial obligations such as mortgages and education. We
believe that individuals in their 50s and 60s will be attracted to this
protection-oriented product with all of the benefits of whole life, and
lower premiums in exchange for less aggressive cash value accumulation,"
added Cook.
"We are proud to offer Value Whole life as a complement to New York
Life's existing whole life insurance products, which include Whole Life
and Custom Whole Life. Having a portfolio of products allows our agents
to best meet the needs of all of our clients, who can feel secure
knowing their future and the future of their beneficiaries is in the
hands of an established company with the highest possible financial
ratings," said Cook.
New York Life Insurance Company, a Fortune 100 company founded in
1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United
States** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. New York
Life has the highest possible financial strength ratings currently
awarded to any life insurer from all four of the major credit rating
agencies: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa),
Standard & Poor's (AA+).*** Headquartered in New York City, New York
Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income,
investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life Investments****
provides institutional asset management. Other New York Life affiliates
provide an array of securities products and services, as well as retail
mutual funds. Please visit New York Life's website at www.newyorklife.com
for more information.
*Guarantees of guarantees of the policy are based on the claims-paying
ability of the issuer.
**Dividends are not guaranteed.
***Based on a female, best risk class.
***Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within
Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine,
6/12/17. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
****Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 8/1/17.
*****New York Life Investments is a service mark used by New York Life
Investment Management Holdings LLC and its subsidiary, New York Life
Investment Management LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005758/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]