|[February 12, 2018]
New NSTA Book Nurtures a Lifelong Love of the Natural World in the Youngest Scientists
Head Start on Life Science: Encouraging a Sense of Wonder
offers 24 inquiry-based lessons designed to prompt 3- to
7-year-olds to discover the world. Released today by NSTA
Press, this activity collection is useful in preschools, elementary
schools, informal science settings, home schools-anywhere teachers want
to engage children in meaningful science learning.
A Head Start on Life Science: Encouraging a Sense of Wonder book cover (Graphic: Business Wire)
A Head Start on Life Science is organized into sections on
animals, plants, and nature walks. Activities include exploring criter
camouflage, probing pumpkin insides, and making bird feeders. Each
lesson includes lists of learning objectives, required materials, and
relevant background.
Connections to multiple subjects-including reading, writing, math,
dramatic play, and art-let teachers offer related learning
opportunities. Extensions help connect the science to the everyday lives
of children and their families. At-home activities are written in
English and Spanish.
A Head Start on Life Science is a follow-up to NSTA's popular A
Head Start on Science. Like that treasury of science activities,
this collection is designed to heighten children's curiosity about the
natural world.
Browse sample
pages of this title for free at the NSTA
Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase A Head Start on Life Science
and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order
by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The
208-page book is priced at $35.94 and discount-priced for NSTA members
at $28.75. (Stock # PB428X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-348-9)
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year.
Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of
science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific
content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
