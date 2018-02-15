New NSTA Book Nurtures a Lifelong Love of the Natural World in the Youngest Scientists

A Head Start on Life Science: Encouraging a Sense of Wonder offers 24 inquiry-based lessons designed to prompt 3- to 7-year-olds to discover the world. Released today by NSTA Press, this activity collection is useful in preschools, elementary schools, informal science settings, home schools-anywhere teachers want to engage children in meaningful science learning.

A Head Start on Life Science is organized into sections on animals, plants, and nature walks. Activities include exploring criter camouflage, probing pumpkin insides, and making bird feeders. Each lesson includes lists of learning objectives, required materials, and relevant background.

Connections to multiple subjects-including reading, writing, math, dramatic play, and art-let teachers offer related learning opportunities. Extensions help connect the science to the everyday lives of children and their families. At-home activities are written in English and Spanish.

A Head Start on Life Science is a follow-up to NSTA's popular A Head Start on Science. Like that treasury of science activities, this collection is designed to heighten children's curiosity about the natural world.

For additional information or to purchase A Head Start on Life Science and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 208-page book is priced at $35.94 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $28.75. (Stock # PB428X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-348-9)

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

