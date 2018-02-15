[February 12, 2018] New Digital Rights Management Service from Limelight Networks Simplifies Content Security and Reduces Storage Costs

Limelight Networks (News - Alert) , Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced the addition of an integrated Digital Rights Management (DRM) solution to its Video Delivery Services that simplifies the encryption and delivery of content in all popular DRM formats while significantly reducing the costs of managing and storing the encrypted content. Revenues lost to online piracy will nearly double between 2016 and 2022 to $51.6 billion1. Limelight's new Multi-DRM On the Fly solution makes it easier than ever for content distributors to control what end users can do with video and audio streams such as sharing, recording, or viewing only. Unlike other approaches that force their customers to act as systems integrators and deploy and maintain their own license servers, Limelight's Multi-DRM On the Fly includes all the server-based licensing, software, and implementation services needed for quick deployment. The combination of licensing, authentication, and video player capabilities makes it easy to use digital rights management to protect valuable online streaming media content without complex integrations or managing multiple vendors. Customers get a complete DRM solution integrated with Limelight's Content Delivery Network along with full implementation support. With Limelight's Multi-DRM On the Fly, video on-demand content is stored as a single master file and automatically encoded in HLS or MPEG-DASH format with Google (News - Alert) Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady or Apple FairPlay DRM encryption as it's requested by viewers. Other DRM solutions require content to be pre-encrypted and stored in multiple streaming and DRM formats. By encoding and encrypting content "on the fly" to match each viewer's specific device requirements, Limelight reduces costs by eliminating the pre-encryption and storage of different DRMs and video formats. "Limelight's Multi-device Media Delivery (MMD) On-Demand (OD) is trusted by some of the world's leading content distributors. MMD OD simplifies the creation and distribution of video on demand content by automatically transmuxing MP4 files into streaming media formats. The addition of Multi-DRM On the Fly capabilities to MMD OD makes it easier to secure content without worrying about which browser, device, or platform is being used," said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. "Limelight continues to focus on helping customers monetize their video content by simplifying the management of DRM protected content and delivering the lowest video rebuffer rates in the industry." For more information on Limelight MMD OD Multi-DRM On the Fly, visit https://www.limelight.com/resources/data-sheet/mmd-on-demand/

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. 1 Online TV Piracy Forecasts Report Nov. 2017 View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005180/en/

