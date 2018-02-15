|
|[February 12, 2018]
New Digital Rights Management Service from Limelight Networks Simplifies Content Security and Reduces Storage Costs
Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced the
addition of an integrated Digital Rights Management (DRM) solution to
its Video Delivery Services that simplifies the encryption and delivery
of content in all popular DRM formats while significantly reducing the
costs of managing and storing the encrypted content.
Revenues lost to online piracy will nearly double between 2016 and 2022
to $51.6 billion1. Limelight's new Multi-DRM On the Fly
solution makes it easier than ever for content distributors to control
what end users can do with video and audio streams such as sharing,
recording, or viewing only.
Unlike other approaches that force their customers to act as systems
integrators and deploy and maintain their own license servers,
Limelight's Multi-DRM On the Fly includes all the server-based
licensing, software, and implementation services needed for quick
deployment. The combination of licensing, authentication, and video
player capabilities makes it easy to use digital rights management to
protect valuable online streaming media content without complex
integrations or managing multiple vendors. Customers get a complete DRM
solution integrated with Limelight's Content Delivery Network along with
full implementation support.
With Limelight's Multi-DRM On the Fly, video on-demand content is stored
as a single master file and automatically encoded in HLS or MPEG-DASH
encryption as it's requested by viewers. Other DRM solutions require
encryption as it's requested by viewers. Other DRM solutions require
content to be pre-encrypted and stored in multiple streaming and DRM
formats. By encoding and encrypting content "on the fly" to match each
viewer's specific device requirements, Limelight reduces costs by
eliminating the pre-encryption and storage of different DRMs and video
formats.
"Limelight's Multi-device Media Delivery (MMD) On-Demand (OD) is trusted
by some of the world's leading content distributors. MMD OD simplifies
the creation and distribution of video on demand content by
automatically transmuxing MP4 files into streaming media formats. The
addition of Multi-DRM On the Fly capabilities to MMD OD makes it easier
to secure content without worrying about which browser, device, or
platform is being used," said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of
Product Management at Limelight Networks. "Limelight continues to focus
on helping customers monetize their video content by simplifying the
management of DRM protected content and delivering the lowest video
rebuffer rates in the industry."
