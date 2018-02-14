[February 09, 2018] New Report from Videology Shows that Nearly 90% of Video Ad Campaigns Ran Across Multiple Screens in Q4 2017

Multi-screen campaigns grew nearly 30% from last quarter, fueled in part by the rise of Connected TV TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2018 /CNW/ -- Videology – a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising – today released its "Q4 2017 Canada Video Market At-A-Glance" report. The report found that 87% of campaigns in the Videology platform ran on multiple screens, including PC, Mobile and Connected TV. This was a 30% increase compared to the previous quarter, when 68% of campaigns ran on multiple screens. "Canadians today are consuming more video content on more screens than ever before," said Mark McKee, EVP, Marketing & Sales, North America, Videology. "Advertisers are realizing they must take a multi-screen approach in order to reach their audience – and it's not just about PC and Mobile anymore; Connected TV is emerging as a powerful way to reach consumers in a TV-like environment using the data and targeting usually associated with online channels." The use of first-party data in Q4 was also strong, with Health & Wellness, Home & Garden, and Finance brands most commonl leveraging their own data for targeting. Similar to last quarter, many advertisers chose to use Predictive Demo targeting in order to better reach their age- and gender-based audience. The Q4 report found that when Predictive Demo Targeting was used, targeting accuracy increased by 27%. The report also examined the most popular approaches to campaign targeting, and found that while 100% of advertisers used demo targeting in Q4, nearly half (45%) chose to use Behavioural targeting, 17% used Geo targeting, and 11% used Frequency Caps.

Additional key findings of the Q4 2017 Canada report include: The top ad categories in the Videology platform this quarter were Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Automotive, Retail, and Finance.

Preferences in buying campaigns was mostly stable from the prior quarter, with 94% of campaigns being bought on a TV-like guaranteed CPM basis.

66% of advertisers chose view-through rate as an objective, followed by viewable rate (34%); when Viewable Rate was used, it was usually chosen as a secondary objective.

79% of ads in the platform were :15 seconds in length, while 21% were :30 seconds long. Additional details and the full report, "Q4 2017 Canada Video Market At-A-Glance," can be found here. About Videology:

