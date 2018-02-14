[February 08, 2018] New Mobile App Changing The Way People Connect

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A tech start-up from Denver, CO https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/parti-bash-app-iphone-money/x/18134757#/ is changing how people hang-out and find trendy hot spots in cities across the U.S. Parti Bash's slogan www.partibash.com 'Bash or Host a party at anytime or anyplace all over the world at your fingertips' resonates with people all age groups, concert goers, beer drinkers, club going, food aficianados and adverturist. With the Parti Bash app a person is able to see what's going on around the city without having to search through the depths of the internet. The prototype uploaded with a completely different name went viral in their testing phase. As Parti Bash states their goal is to reach 1,000,000 installs from the date of their official launch under the name Parti Bash on 8.14.2018.

It's very exciting to see a different idea floating around in the tech-start up scene as everyone is riding the same bandwagon. This one is different. We also really like the name, its got a ring to it! This app will definitely be a game changer in the future as people increase their use of rideshare, social media and dating apps. Geo social mobile applications are the future, we are excited to see how Parti Bash changes how we connect as people. www.partibash.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobile-app-changing-the-way-people-connect-300596283.html SOURCE Parti Bash

