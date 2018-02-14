ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Mobile App Changing The Way People Connect
[February 08, 2018]

New Mobile App Changing The Way People Connect


DENVER, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A tech start-up from Denver, CO https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/parti-bash-app-iphone-money/x/18134757#/ is changing how people hang-out and find trendy hot spots in cities across the U.S. Parti Bash's slogan www.partibash.com 'Bash or Host a party at anytime or anyplace all over the world at your fingertips' resonates with people all age groups, concert goers, beer drinkers, club going, food aficianados and adverturist.

With the Parti Bash app a person is able to see what's going on around the city without having to search through the depths of the internet. The prototype uploaded with a completely different name went viral in their testing phase. As Parti Bash states their goal is to reach 1,000,000 installs from the date of their official launch under the name Parti Bash on 8.14.2018.


It's very exciting to see a different idea floating around in the tech-start up scene as everyone is riding the same bandwagon. This one is different. We also really like the name, its got a ring to it! This app will definitely be a game changer in the future as people increase their use of rideshare, social media and dating apps.

Geo social mobile applications are the future, we are excited to see how Parti Bash changes how we connect as people.

www.partibash.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobile-app-changing-the-way-people-connect-300596283.html

SOURCE Parti Bash


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy