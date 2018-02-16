|
|[February 08, 2018]
New GE Plant Seeks to Narrow Manufacturing Skill
After creating eight factories across the U.S. over the past decade, GE
Aviation is working to narrow the "skills gap" facing many young
Americans seeking jobs in today's advanced manufacturing plants.
More than ever, GE Aviation collaborates with universities, community
colleges, and public schools on job training programs in communities
where it operates plants. Nowhere is it more critical than at GE's jet
engine assembly plant in Lafayette, Indiana, in the shadow of storied
Purdue University.
This is because GE's Lafayette operation, which opened in 2015, is in
the throes of the fastest production ramp-up for a commercial jet engine
since jetliners were first introduced in the 1950s. Also, Lafayette
needs shop-floor technicians holding a Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) powerplant license to perform the diverse technical tasks on
sophisticated equipment inside the new facility. It's not your father's
factory.
GE's Lafayette factory produces the "LEAP" engine for CFM International,
the successfully 50/50 joint company of GE and Safran Aircraft Engines
of France. More than 14,000 LEAP engines are on back order to power
three popular twin-engine airplanes: the Airbus Industrie A320neo,
Boeing 737 MAX, and China's COMAC C919. The Airbus and Boeing airplanes
are now in airline service.
are now in airline service.
Two GE Aviation factories in the U.S. (Lafayette and Durham, North
Carolina) assemble half of the LEAP engines, and Safran's plant in
Villaroche, France, assembles the balance. In addition to final
assembly, the two GE plants produce the "hot section" (compressor,
combustor, high pressure turbine) core for every LEAP engine assembled
in U.S. and France.
The GE and Safran factories delivered 459 LEAP engines in 2017. The LEAP
delivery goal for 2018 is up to 1,200 engines, and in the 1,800-engine
range in 2019. Lafayette's LEAP deliveries will grow from 193 LEAP
engines in 2017 to 600 engines in 2018. And delivery rates will continue
to grow for several years afterwards.
When plant manager Eric Matteson opened the Lafayette plant, he knew he
faced a work-skills challenge. "I needed FAA-licensed asemblers," he
says. "Many people want to work at our site, but they need the license
to handle the scope of work which can range from operating $3 million
grinders to unique inspection machines. But the community is rallying
around our challenge."
In 2016, Ivy Tech Community College, walking distance from the GE plant,
established a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in aviation
maintenance technology with a powerplant concentration. The college then
teamed with neighboring Purdue University in a co-enrollment program to
ensure the two-year degree also provided for an FAA powerplant license.
Purdue doesn't offer two-year degrees, but offers powerplant courses,
the FAA license testing and provides access to its aviation equipment
for the co-enrolled Ivy Tech students.
Ivy Tech's hopes to have about 20 graduates from the program each year
to provide a pipeline for GE's Lafayette operation and other
manufacturing operations, says Dr. Todd Roswarski, Ivy Tech's vice
chancellor for academic affairs. Ivy Tech currently has 17 students in
the program with the first graduates expected within a year.
Why is this the program critical to GE's Lafayette plant? Today, the
plant has 100 FAA-licensed technicians. By year's end, it needs another
65 technicians. And more are needed in 2019. "We are counting on Ivy
Tech to be a long-term local pipeline," said Matteson. "These kind of
manufacturing challenges are very common today."
Matteson needs licensed technicians for more than engine assembly. They
are engaged in full disassembly of LEAP engines as part of field
inspection programs. In addition, Lafayette is also a designated LEAP
maintenance shop.
GE's FAA-licensed technicians are not only critical to Lafayette, but
they can be deployed across GE Aviation's worldwide network of support
sites when engine issues arise. After all, GE and CFM have 36,000 in
airline service around the world. On occasion, Lafayette technicians are
deployed to GE Aviation's massive outdoor test operation in Peebles,
Ohio, to ensure timely LEAP delivery. Every LEAP engine assembled in the
U.S. is tested in Peebles before final delivery.
The FAA license also provides GE employees with a career path. "We've
already promoted several of our licensed technicians to management
salaried roles," Matteson said.
While Ivy Tech ramps up its associate degree program in aviation
technology, GE is also actively recruiting FAA-licensed technicians from
the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) and the Vincennes Aviation
Technology Center, both at the Indianapolis International Airport.
The Ivy Tech and Purdue University two-year program is one of several
initiatives in Lafayette focused on the growing "skills gap" in
manufacturing. The Greater Lafayette Commerce has initiated a "Workforce
2030" team of business and academic leaders focused on school awareness
programs and curriculum strategies to put a greater focus on the career
opportunities in manufacturing.
Roswarski says Ivy Tech is more aligned with local manufacturers to
address their personnel challenges.
"We are looking to design more programs that bring a technology focus to
the manufacturing floor," he says. "These programs help manufacturers
promote from within and show a meaningful career path for entry-level
workers."
Brad Rohrer, manager of human relations for Subaru of Indiana Automotive
in Lafayette, applauds Ivy Tech's efforts. Rohrer, like Matteson and
Roswarski, is engaged in the local "Workforce 2030" initiative.
"The vocational training at the high school level has declined and it
impacts our ability to grow manufacturing," he said. "We are going
directly to the high schools with summer camps on manufacturing and job
fairs. We need to get young men and women excited about manufacturing
again."
