[February 08, 2018] New CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Reflects Growing Importance of Advanced Cloud Skills

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for the information technology (IT) workforce, today introduced a new version of its CompTIA Cloud+ certification, updated to reflect the skills IT professionals need to perform effectively as they deploy cloud services within their organizations. CompTIA Cloud+ is the industry's only vendor-neutral, performance-based cloud certification. The exam's content goes far beyond simply covering a single vendor's product or a sole job function. Rather, it addresses advanced cloud skills in the context of broader IT systems and operations. "Cloud computing does not happen in vacuum as an end unto itself," explained James Stanger, CompTIA's chief technology evangelist. "Cloud-based infrastructure services are increasingly important pieces of an organization's total IT system. Hybrid and multi-cloud environments have become the norm. IT professionals must weave these pieces together into secure solutions that run mission-critical systems and meet specific business needs." To replicate this environment, CompTIA is the only certifying body that incorporates performance-based questions and hands-on simlations in its cloud certification exam. IT professionals must demonstrate their knowledge and skills in five areas: configurations and deployment, security, maintenance, management, and troubleshooting. In the security realm, for example, individuals are tested on their ability to apply access control methods, as well as implement key automation and orchestration practices. They must also demonstrate the ability to anticipate and identify cyber threats to cloud technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on CompTIA Cloud+ to certify their workers. Many have contributed their expertise to the development of the new exam.

IT professionals who are CompTIA Cloud+ certified work in a range of industries, including aerospace, cybersecurity, engineering, enterprise computing, mobile technologies, systems integration, and telecommunications. They hold jobs such as system administrators, systems engineers, network administrators, network engineers, cloud developers, cloud specialists, and cloud engineers. The CompTIA Cloud+ exam is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), signifying its compliance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024 Standard. The certification is also approved by the U.S. Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line for IT-Information Systems Technicians, CTN-Cryptologic Technician Networks and Information Professional Officers. Individuals interested in CompTIA Cloud+ should have two to three years of work experience in networking, storage or IT data center administration. It's also recommended that they be CompTIA Network + and/or CompTIA Server+ certified. For complete exam objectives, training materials, pricing, and other information on the new CompTIA Cloud+ certification visit https://certification.comptia.org/certifications/cloud. About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $1.5 trillion U.S. information technology ecosystem; and the more than seven million technology professionals, who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more. Contact: Steven Ostrowski

