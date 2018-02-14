[February 08, 2018] New Branch Strategy Software Unlocks Growth and Profitability for Community Lenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUPOINT Partners, Inc., a leading provider of compliance analytics software, is excited to announce the debut of their Branch Strategy Solutions, designed to help financial institutions grow. Leveraging the company's analytics platform, TRUPOINT now offers four different Branch Strategy Solutions, each of which will help unlock growth and profitability potential for financial institutions, all while mitigating compliance risk. Whether the bank or credit union is opening a branch, closing another, or going through a merger or acquisition, TRUPOINT now has a solution designed to fit their needs exactly. "Over the past few years, and more so in the recent months, we have seen a significant spike in interest in banks seeking to improve their branch strategy," said Trey Sullivan, CEO & President of TRUPOINT. "With a combination of online banking, new compliance requirements, and changing consumer behavior, many banks and credit unions have had to acknowledge that their retail banking strategies aren't as effective they used to be. Our new Branch Strategy Solutions provide data-driven insights that are proven to increase profitability, reduce compliance risk, encourage growth, and improve customer service." TRUPOINT Partners found that many community lenders faced uncertainty when it came to how they would improve their branch strategy in 2018. To alleviate this burden, TRUPOINT built four distinct Branch Strategy Solutions: Branch Network Optimization: Whether you're looking to add, relocate, or close branches or ATMs, optimizing your branch network will ensure it's as profitable as possible, without increasing CRA and Far Lending risk. Site Location Analysis: Get strategic, data-driven recommendations on where to put new branches, or ones to safely close. Market and Residential Needs Assessment: Learn how to improve service to your community and enhance marketing and outreach with a custom Needs Assessment. M&A Due Diligence: Uncover key compliance risks, optimize the post-merger footprint, and prepare for growth. TRUPOINT's mission is to help their clients grow while remaining compliant. The introduction of this new suite of Branch Strategy Solutions is an important step in the company's evolution. "It's become crystal-clear that good compliance is good business," noted Sullivan. "Financial institutions are looking to increase profitability in 2018, but they must recognize the increased role that CRA and Fair Lending compliance has on their growth plans. Our Branch Strategy Solutions effectively balance these two priorities, so that our clients can continue to grow safely."

About TRUPOINT – TRUPOINT Partners is a FinTech company based in Charlotte, NC, that serves financial institutions nationwide. They offer software and services designed to reduce compliance risk and encourage growth. TRUPOINT Analytics is a powerful analysis platform that enables lenders to reduce risk, manage compliance, and grow revenue through web-based data discovery and rich insights. The TRUPOINT Analytics system helps financial institutions with Fair Lending, HMDA, CRA and Redlining compliance, as well as Branch Strategy.

