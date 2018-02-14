|
|[February 08, 2018]
|
New Research Underscores Boomers' Uncertainty, Lack of Product Knowledge and Importance of Working with Advisors
When it comes to retirement, most Baby Boomers are unsure if they've
saved enough and are concerned about running out of money. And while a
majority recognize the importance of securing a source of reliable
lifetime retirement income to supplement Social Security, many are in
the dark when it comes to identifying the right financial products to
provide it. These are among key findings from the American Retirement
Perspectives Survey, commissioned by Annexus,
a leading designer of fixed indexed annuities, life insurance and other
index-based wealth-management products.
Annexus commissioned Forrester (News - Alert), one of the world's leading research and
advisory firms, to survey Americans aged 50 to 70 on their most pressing
financial concerns, the steps they've taken to prepare for retirement,
and the value they place on working with a financial advisor.
Shifting Retirement Landscape
"We've seen a massive shift in the retirement landscape that has forced
Baby Boomers to become largely self-reliant in building and protecting
their retirement assets," said Annexus
Co-Founder Don Dady. "Boomers are living longer, and their savings
need to fund a retirement that could last 20-30 years or more and factor
in rising health care costs, taxes and inflation," he said. "As the
leading independent product development company in the retirement
planning industry, we design solutions to help Americans grow and
protect their retirement savings, as well as provide a source of
lifetime income they can't outlive."
Income Shortfalls, Lifetime Income are Top of Mind
Baby Boomers were polled on multiple retirement risks, and the
possibility of outliving retirement savings was a predominant concern -
only 1 in 3 expressed confidence that thy have sufficient income to
last through retirement. Correspondingly, securing a reliable source of
income they can't outlive topped the list of retirement priorities: when
polled, more than 4 in 5 said it was important or extremely important,
regardless of retirement savings and income levels.
Opportunities for Consumer Education
While the survey showed that a large majority of Boomers understand the
importance of establishing a dependable source of retirement income they
can't outlive, nearly 45% admitted they don't know which investments are
best-suited to provide it. "The research to us reveals that shifting
retirement realities have contributed not only to a retirement income
gap, but a financial product knowledge gap as well," said Annexus
Co-Founder Ron Shurts. "Annexus sees a tremendous opportunity for
the financial services industry, not only to educate clients, but to
ensure that as fiduciaries we understand which products are best suited
to address clients' top concerns."
Critical Role of Annuities
Of the Baby Boomers surveyed who believe it's important to work with an
advisor, nearly 70% indicated they would purchase an annuity within
their IRA. Co-Founder Don Dady noted the key role annuities play in
helping them overcome the concerns highlighted by the study, saying, "No
other product is better positioned to help Boomers more than annuities,
and only insurance products provide the protection and lifetime income
benefits they seek."
Value of Financial Professional Increases with Income & Wealth
The research indicates a correlation between the level of Boomer income
and retirement savings and the importance they place on seeking
professional financial advice - the more they earn and have saved, the
greater importance they place on working with an advisor. Only 45% of
Americans overall consider working with an advisor important or
extremely important, but that number jumps to 58% for those with an
annual income of at least $100K, and nearly 65% for those with $500K or
more in retirement savings.
Threat of Taxes & Inflation
Boomers are concerned about the negative effect taxes and inflation can
have on their retirement savings - 3 out of 4 believe it's important to
have tax advantages in their retirement investments, and nearly as many
are concerned or extremely concerned about the impact inflation will
have on their retirement.
Increasing Retirement Awareness
To raise awareness about today's critical retirement issues, concerns
and opportunities - for both Baby Boomers and advisors - Annexus will be
introducing a social media campaign around the survey results. For a
complete report of key survey findings, go to www.annexus.com/american-retirement-perspectives
or follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @annexus.
