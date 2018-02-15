ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
[February 07, 2018]

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben will present at:

  • Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. PT.
  • Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder Lew Cirne and Sachleben will present at:

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 4:40 p.m. PT.

Chief Product Officer Jim Gochee and VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will present at:

  • JMP Securities (News - Alert) Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 27, 018 at 9 a.m. PT.

Sachleben and Gochee will present at:

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets 13th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 10 a.m. PT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.


About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.


