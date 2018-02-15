[February 07, 2018] New Video Streaming Summit to Launch at 2018 NAB Show

The 2018 NAB Show will debut the Streaming Summit, a one-day conference on Wednesday, April 11 at the Westgate Hotel. The program, which is co-produced by streaming industry expert Dan Rayburn, will focus on the dynamics of the streaming media business, from advances in technology to monetization opportunities and content offerings. The Streaming Summit will also extend to NAB Show New York, October 17-18, 2018 at the Javits Convention Center and will include a Show Floor destination spotlighting the latest in streaming technologies. The Summit brings together broadcasters, publishers and enterprise organizations to educate and empower those tasked with the creation, monetization, and delivery of video across all platforms. From OTT to live streaming, the Streaming Summit will address a wide range of topics such as live linear workflows, transcoding, and distribution. Case studies, technical presentations and panel sessions will provide attendees with insight into new business models and technology platforms expected to impact the industry. "As video streaming services continue to gain immense popularity, media and technology companies must evolve to meet the demand for quality contentwhen and where consumers want it," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "We are pleased to be working with Dan to present the Streaming Summit at NAB Show as a forum for education and industry collaboration around streaming." Summit producer Dan Rayburn co-founded one of the first webcasting production companies. He has served as the global director for a major streaming media corporation, works as an analyst and publishes reports on streaming media technologies. "The NAB Show has more attendees, vendors, customers and analysts all tied to the video market than any other show in the world," said Rayburn. "The Streaming Summit will educate and empower attendees with the information and tools needed to understand and leverage streaming and online video services for the good of their business and the industry as a whole."

Speaking proposals are now being accepted and additional information can be found here and on Dan Rayburn's blog. For inquiries, please contact Dan Rayburn at (917) 523-4562. NAB Show news media registration is available here. About NAB Show NAB Show, held April 7-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing The M.E.T. Effect, the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 161 countries and 1,800+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com. About NAB The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006020/en/

