|[February 07, 2018]
New Video Streaming Summit to Launch at 2018 NAB Show
The 2018 NAB
Show will debut the Streaming
Summit, a one-day conference on Wednesday, April 11 at the Westgate
Hotel. The program, which is co-produced by streaming industry expert
Dan Rayburn, will focus on the dynamics of the streaming media business,
from advances in technology to monetization opportunities and content
offerings.
The Streaming Summit will also extend to NAB
Show New York, October 17-18, 2018 at the Javits Convention Center
and will include a Show Floor destination spotlighting the latest in
streaming technologies.
The Summit brings together broadcasters, publishers and enterprise
organizations to educate and empower those tasked with the creation,
monetization, and delivery of video across all platforms. From OTT to
live streaming, the Streaming Summit will address a wide range of topics
such as live linear workflows, transcoding, and distribution. Case
studies, technical presentations and panel sessions will provide
attendees with insight into new business models and technology platforms
expected to impact the industry.
"As video streaming services continue to gain immense popularity, media
and technology companies must evolve to meet the demand for quality
contentwhen and where consumers want it," said NAB Executive Vice
President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "We are
pleased to be working with Dan to present the Streaming Summit at NAB
Show as a forum for education and industry collaboration around
streaming."
Summit producer Dan Rayburn co-founded one of the first webcasting
production companies. He has served as the global director for a major
streaming media corporation, works as an analyst and publishes reports
on streaming media technologies.
"The NAB Show has more attendees, vendors, customers and analysts all
tied to the video market than any other show in the world," said
Rayburn. "The Streaming Summit will educate and empower attendees with
the information and tools needed to understand and leverage streaming
and online video services for the good of their business and the
industry as a whole."
Speaking proposals are now being accepted and additional information can
be found here
and on Dan Rayburn's blog.
For inquiries, please contact Dan Rayburn at (917) 523-4562.
NAB Show news media registration is available here.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 7-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest
convention encompassing The M.E.T. Effect, the convergence of media,
entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 161 countries
and 1,800+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for
solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content
delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption,
across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where
global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting
ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy
association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and
television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs.
Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to
best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new
opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
