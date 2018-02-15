ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Engen Joins Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program
[February 07, 2018]

New Engen Joins Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program


SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Engen, a marketing technology company accelerating customer growth through digital marketing optimization, announced today it has joined the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program.

"We're thrilled to team up with Shopify Plus on fast-tracking companies for growth," said Dave Atchison, CEO of New Engen. "Our complementary technology solutions will be a powerful combination for companies looking to scale quickly."

Through the Technology Partner Program, New Engen's proprietary technology solution and management services will be available to thousands of Shopify Plus merchants around the globe, including New Engen's marketing, technology and creative services, which provide the tools and expertise companies need to grow.

New Engen's teams of marketers and data scientists work with companies of all sizes and maturity levels to help them acquire new customers efficiently and at scale.

"We are pleased to welcome New Engen to the Shopiy Plus Technology Partner Program. This program recognizes the best-in-class solutions that, together with Shopify Plus, further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today's modern merchant," said Jamie Sutton, Head of Technology Partnerships, Shopify Plus.

Shopify Plus focuses on emerging brands and high-volume businesses, providing a commerce platform for the next-generation of retail. From mobile ready stores, to innovative pop-up experiences, to direct-to-consumer experimentation, the Shopify Plus platform is enabling the creation and innovation of today's modern, global merchant, while providing world-class scalability, reliability and flexibility.

About New Engen
New Engen is a performance-driven marketing technology company accelerating customer growth through digital marketing optimization. By integrating proprietary software with teams of experienced marketers and data scientists, New Engen helps clients solve some of their most complex digital marketing challenges. The company's powerful technology solution ignites growth at companies across industries, geographies and maturity. New Engen is headquartered in Seattle with offices in Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. www.newengen.com


 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-engen-joins-shopify-plus-technology-partner-program-300594623.html

SOURCE New Engen, Inc.


