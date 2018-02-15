[February 07, 2018] New Braunfels ER Opens its Doors

New Braunfels ER, the most unique Freestanding Emergency Room of its kind in the New Braunfels community, is proud to announce its opening today. New Braunfels ER is excited to provide its patients with accessible, fast care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The newly opened New Braunfels ER brings care to the local New Braunfels population in a new, innovative way. "Our style of emergent medical care allows New Braunfels ER to really connect with our community," says Dana Marks, New Braunfels ER's Director of Marketing. "We are all excited and proud to bring this kind of compassionate emergency care to New Braunfels." We are especially proud to bring New Braunfels ER's emergency pediatric services to local families. New Braunfels ER features exams rooms for adult and pediatric patients alike, and all of its board-certified doctors are experienced in emergency care of every variety. Dr. Donna Campbell, New Braunfels ER's Medical Director, says, "We provide thewhole family with emergency care, and all of our doctors are proud to be providing such top-notch care to all of our patients." New Braunfels ER is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including CT scans, bedside emergency ultrasound, digital radiology, and a full clinical laboratory. Our team of experienced physicians and emergency room nurses, CT and X-ray technicians, and front office staff work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide our patients with courteous and diligent care. For more information, visit https://newbraunfelsemergency.com/ or contact their Marketing Director, Dana Marks at (830) 632-9843. About New Braunfels ER

New Braunfels ER is a freestanding emergency room which offers concierge-level care for the New Braunfels community. It employs board-certified physicians and has state-of-the-art emergency care equipment, including on-site Imaging and Laboratory. New Braunfels ER brings this high-quality emergent care to its community with none of the wait. These minimal wait times give patients more opportunity to speak with their doctors and make choices for their treatment plans. Open 24/7, New Braunfels ER will be accessible for every patient at any time. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005691/en/

