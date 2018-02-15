|
|[February 07, 2018]
|
New Braunfels ER Opens its Doors
New Braunfels ER, the most unique Freestanding Emergency Room of its
kind in the New Braunfels community, is proud to announce its opening
today. New Braunfels ER is excited to provide its patients with
accessible, fast care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The newly opened New Braunfels ER brings care to the local New Braunfels
population in a new, innovative way. "Our style of emergent medical care
allows New Braunfels ER to really connect with our community," says Dana
Marks, New Braunfels ER's Director of Marketing. "We are all excited and
proud to bring this kind of compassionate emergency care to New
Braunfels." We are especially proud to bring New Braunfels ER's
emergency pediatric services to local families. New Braunfels ER
features exams rooms for adult and pediatric patients alike, and all of
its board-certified doctors are experienced in emergency care of every
variety. Dr. Donna Campbell, New Braunfels ER's Medical Director, says,
"We provide thewhole family with emergency care, and all of our doctors
are proud to be providing such top-notch care to all of our patients."
New Braunfels ER is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including
CT scans, bedside emergency ultrasound, digital radiology, and a full
clinical laboratory. Our team of experienced physicians and emergency
room nurses, CT and X-ray technicians, and front office staff work 24
hours a day, 365 days a year to provide our patients with courteous and
diligent care. For more information, visit https://newbraunfelsemergency.com/
or contact their Marketing Director, Dana Marks at (830) 632-9843.
About New Braunfels ER
New Braunfels ER is a freestanding emergency room which offers
concierge-level care for the New Braunfels community. It employs
board-certified physicians and has state-of-the-art emergency care
equipment, including on-site Imaging and Laboratory. New Braunfels ER
brings this high-quality emergent care to its community with none of the
wait. These minimal wait times give patients more opportunity to speak
with their doctors and make choices for their treatment plans. Open
24/7, New Braunfels ER will be accessible for every patient at any time.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005691/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]