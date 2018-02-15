[February 07, 2018] New GSA and ServiceNow Software Deal Lowers Costs for IT Solutions

ServiceNow (News - Alert) (NYSE: NOW) today announced that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has negotiated a new, government-wide enterprise software agreement for IT management solutions with ServiceNow via Carahsoft Technology Corporation. With this new agreement in place, all agencies will have access to selected ServiceNow solutions through a single contract that reflects additional discounts based on the buying power of the entire federal government. This news comes from the ServiceNow Federal Forum taking place Feb. 7, 2018 in Washington D.C. The ServiceNow® platform is a FedRAMP-compliant Software as a Service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) offering that delivers agility, availability and visibility to evolve the federal service experience, including operations, business, customer service, security and HR service delivery, along with application modernization and development. "ServiceNow has helped government agencies modernize technology programs and improve their employee and citizen services," said Brian Marvin, vice president, Federal Sales, ServiceNow. "This deal reinforces our commitment to the public sector and will make it easier for agencies to realize the benefits of our services." The ServiceNow agreement provides: Solution sets that satisfy deploments of varying sizes for IT service management, security operations, IT operations management, customer service management and HR service delivery

On-premises, off-premises or hybrid purchasing and deployment models

Potential savings of millions of dollars over the next five years with a moderate adoption of these solutions by federal agencies

Tiered discounts of 4%-10% based on volume purchases of software and implementations across all federal agencies ServiceNow solutions are currently deployed in agencies throughout the government including large-scale deployments. According to The Total Economic Impact™ of ServiceNow, an April 2017 commissioned study conducted by Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting on behalf of ServiceNow, a composite organization that has implemented ServiceNow has realized up to a 195% return on investment within three years, along with infrastructure cost savings and increased end-user productivity. This new software agreement is available to all federal, state, local and tribal government agencies eligible to order from the GSA IT Schedule 70 program via the Acquisition Gateway (News - Alert) .

About ServiceNow ServiceNow makes work better across the enterprise. Getting simple stuff done at work can be easy, and getting complex multi-step tasks completed can be painless. Our applications automate, predict, digitize and optimize business processes and tasks, across IT, customer service, security operations and HR service delivery, creating a better experience for your employees and customers while transforming your enterprise. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is how work gets done. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

