|
|[February 07, 2018]
|
New GSA and ServiceNow Software Deal Lowers Costs for IT Solutions
ServiceNow (News - Alert) (NYSE: NOW) today announced that the U.S. General Services
Administration (GSA) has negotiated a new, government-wide enterprise
software agreement for IT management solutions with ServiceNow via
Carahsoft Technology Corporation. With this new agreement in place, all
agencies will have access to selected ServiceNow solutions through a
single contract that reflects additional discounts based on the buying
power of the entire federal government. This news comes from the ServiceNow
Federal Forum taking place Feb. 7, 2018 in Washington D.C.
The ServiceNow® platform is a FedRAMP-compliant Software as a
Service (SaaS (News - Alert)) offering that delivers agility, availability and
visibility to evolve the federal service experience, including
operations, business, customer service, security and HR service
delivery, along with application modernization and development.
"ServiceNow has helped government agencies modernize technology programs
and improve their employee and citizen services," said Brian Marvin,
vice president, Federal Sales, ServiceNow. "This deal reinforces our
commitment to the public sector and will make it easier for agencies to
realize the benefits of our services."
The ServiceNow agreement provides:
-
Solution sets that satisfy deploments of varying sizes for IT service
management, security operations, IT operations management, customer
service management and HR service delivery
-
On-premises, off-premises or hybrid purchasing and deployment models
-
Potential savings of millions of dollars over the next five years with
a moderate adoption of these solutions by federal agencies
-
Tiered discounts of 4%-10% based on volume purchases of software and
implementations across all federal agencies
ServiceNow solutions are currently deployed in agencies throughout the
government including large-scale deployments. According to The
Total Economic Impact™ of ServiceNow, an April 2017 commissioned
study conducted by Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting on behalf of ServiceNow, a
composite organization that has implemented ServiceNow has realized up
to a 195% return on investment within three years, along with
infrastructure cost savings and increased end-user productivity.
This new software agreement is available to all federal, state, local
and tribal government agencies eligible to order from the GSA IT
Schedule 70 program via the Acquisition Gateway (News - Alert).
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow makes work better across the enterprise. Getting simple stuff
done at work can be easy, and getting complex multi-step tasks completed
can be painless. Our applications automate, predict, digitize and
optimize business processes and tasks, across IT, customer service,
security operations and HR service delivery, creating a better
experience for your employees and customers while transforming your
enterprise. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is how work gets done. For more
information, visit: www.servicenow.com.
© 2018 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow
logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered
trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other
countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be
trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005436/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]