[February 07, 2018] New Goodwill® Mobile App Now Available

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International has redesigned and launched its "Goodwill Mobile App" for iPhone and Android smart phones, making it easier for consumers to find locations where they can thrift shop and donate goods. The free app is available in the App Store and Google Play. Today's retail consumer continues to access data on the go, and the Goodwill mobile app was updated to benefit those shoppers with convenient, real-time information while connecting them to the mission of their local Goodwill organizations. The Goodwill app continues to rank within the top one percent of downloads for free shopping apps on both the App Store and Google Play. The updated and enhanced version provides greater connection between Goodwill customers and physical store locations. Users who allow the system settings will receive notifications when they come within range of one of their local Goodwill stores and will be encouraged to come in and discover what is in store. In addition, consumers and community members can access stories of individuals, programs and services provided by their local Goodwill organizations. The redesigned version of the app also includes features such as frequently asked questions and continues to provide store hour information, phone nubers and convenient turn-by-turn directions to find Goodwill locations. "The mobile app provides Goodwill supporters with a convenient way to support our mission of employment placement and job training," said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Rather than having to type a zip code into a website, they are able to instantly locate their nearest Goodwill locations based on their geographic whereabouts. Consumers, donors and community members at large will have an even greater understanding of the breadth of Goodwill's services to help people secure training, classes and credentials, and find and maintain employment in their areas." To find a Goodwill near you, download the mobile app on your smart phone. More information is located at www.goodwill.org/apps.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 161 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. GII was also ranked by Enso as the #1 brand doing the most good in the world for two consecutive years, and was the only nonprofit brand rated in Forbes' 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years. Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that create job training programs, employment placement and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and create jobs by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, packaging, assembly, food preparation, document management, groundskeeping and administrative. Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 313,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 35 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than 2 million people received in person services. To learn more, visit goodwill.org. For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at Goodwill.org or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook: GoodwillIntl or Instagram: GoodwillIntl. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-goodwill-mobile-app-now-available-300594824.html SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

