|
|[February 06, 2018]
|
New Rithm AI Cloud Transcoder Improves Advertising Video Start Times 15% - 75%
EuclidIQ, a leading video compression company announces Rithm, a highly
innovative approach to cloud transcoding that improves video start times
and reduces buffering 15% to 75% for ABR streaming of a wide variety of
HD content when compared to leading cloud transcoders. EuclidIQ will be
showcasing their innovation to video advertisers and distributors during
the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) gathering in April.
Viewers increasingly complain about online streaming quality and
performance, so it's never been more important for advertisers and
distributors to provide higher quality video streams at lower bitrates,
streams that start faster and buffer less. Rithm is an AI-based cloud
transcoder that has been trained on human subjective test data to
optimize perceptual quality while adapting to video content. The
resulting ABR bitstreams look better, compress better, start faster, and
buffer less. Video prepared with Rithm also results in lower Internet
and storage cost.
Rithm is hosted at Amazon Web Services (News - Alert), which makes integration into
existing cloud workflows seamless and highly scalable. "Our goal with
Rithm is to simplify high-quality, optimized encoding, which can
sometimes be considered a dark art. The benefit to video advertisers and
distributors is enormous," said EuclidIQ CEO, Richard Wingard. "With
Rithm, customers just send our service a vdeo file, and our resultant
output video will meet the strictest quality benchmarks while starting
faster and buffering less. Video advertisers and distributors now have
an encoder choice that is a step above in quality of service and quality
of experience, which improves their bottom line."
Rithm is designed to lower the output bitrate of each video encoding as
much as possible to maximize bandwidth savings, but never so much that
the video quality is below what the operator desires. Thus, Rithm
maximizes bandwidth savings while maintaining quality.
NAB attendees can see a demonstration and arrange to meet with EuclidIQ
staff by contacting EuclidIQ at http://euclidiq.com/company/contact/.
Learn more about Rithm and EuclidIQ's Content Adaptive Encoding solution
at the upcoming webinar - Rithm:
The Content-Adaptive Transcoder With a Human Touch, Wednesday,
March 14th from 1:00 - 1:30pm ET. http://www2.euclidiq.com/l/171912/2018-02-01/23h6fk
For more information, the Rithm fact sheet is available at www.euclidiq.com/resources.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206006138/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]