[February 06, 2018] New travel media company takes on heritage titles and new-form social brands, carving out a missing niche

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Time Media is a new, editorially-driven brand at the intersection of social conversations and expert content. Full-Time Travel was launched on Instagram (@full_time_travel), and reaches 600,000+ affluent, professional consumers across Instagram, Facebook and Opt-in Editorial Email. Data informs all parts of FTT's editorial and partnership strategy. Nick Van Sicklen, who ran digital at Time Inc., Matt Carroll, who ran sales for various brands including, Travel + Leisure and Modern Luxury and Gabrielle Blitz Rosen, who ran social media, strategy and partnerships for Beautiful Destinations and Travel + Leisure Magazine, have formed a team based on their extensive experience in the luxury travel and digital space. "It was a natural and exciting fit," says Blitz Rosen of creating the Full-Time Media brand and partnership. "Full-Time Travel fills a niche that doesn't currently exist in the space. Conversation and engagement is more important than ever before, it's not only about wanderlust and passive scrolling. Our audience is screen agnostic, so we ensure that the platform they're consuming FTT on makes sense. We go where they are." "We have two premium and global brands signed up for launch and many other partners committed throughout the year," says Van Sicklen. "We're excited about creating partnerships with brands that extend beyond the banner." Full-Time Travel launched on February 1st with various partnes: the best-known name in cruising, Princess Cruises, and the largest of the Forbes Four Star hotels, The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas. Princess is excited to form a partnership with Full-Time Travel. "Princess is always looking for ways to find more vacationers and sharing with them how cruise lets them experience more, give them more time to enjoy their vacation, connect with nature and with others. Social media provides a great place for inspiration and broad reach." Carroll adds, "We go beyond standard advertising solutions—our suite of products also includes content studio, social strategy and data trends for some of the biggest travel and lifestyle brands and businesses."

Data informs all parts of FTT's editorial strategy, so that we're able to understand destinations, properties and content that is engaging, sharable and trending.

Blends social-first creators, traditional personalities and editors.

In the way theSkimm offers a direct line, briefing their email audience in a presentation that gets them up to speed quickly, FTT's editorial newsletter has in-depth coverage on global destinations, in a digestible, clear, uncluttered format. From where to stay, what to eat and what to do, these are newsletters you'll want to take with you on your travels, whether you're in Asheville, NC or Florence, Italy .

or . Our core demographic may have started off reading a heritage print or online title but they've drifted and don't see themselves in the new-form social media brands. FTT has filled that void and voice.

FTT's audience still wants information and they're intrigued and inspired by beautiful visuals—our distribution channels will be the type that our consumer visits daily.

This is a successful, savvy and professional audience. They're digitally-conscious with an average HHI of 100K+; 25-40 age, urban, etc. About Full-Time Travel: Full-Time Travel is more of a mindset than a mission. We know that your time is special and traversing the globe isn't always top priority. In the back of your mind you dream about your next adventure. Your travel experiences steal the spotlight of conversations. From classic favorites to up-and-coming finds, Full-Time Travel unearths the best locations, activities, dining and shopping for your next trip. We bring to light what otherwise might be traveled past. Whether you're actually a full-time traveler or just dreaming of free time, the journey is at the forefront of every Full-Time Traveler's mind. Press Contact

Full-Time Travel

Email: press@fulltimetravel.co View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-travel-media-company-takes-on-heritage-titles-and-new-form-social-brands-carving-out-a-missing-niche-300594395.html SOURCE Full-Time Media

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]