|[February 06, 2018]
New Iowa Insurance Program Pays For Tenants' Rent After Income Loss
SafetyNet, a first-of-its-kind insurance program that pays rent for
tenants who experience an unexpected layoff, illness or injury, launched
today in Iowa.
For as little as $5 per unit, per month, landlords who buy this
protection can help keep renters in their homes while protecting the
rental revenue they rely on, should a tenant experience a sudden income
shock leading to the inability to cover rent.
National data and primary research conducted by Renter SafetyNet point
to workers' ongoing struggle to build up sufficient savings, making it
almost impossible to prevent financial distress when faced with an
unexpected setback like a layoff or injury. Nearly eight
out of 10 workers are living paycheck to paycheck, and 69
percent of people admit they have less than $1,000 in savings.
"Just one financial emergencywould prevent most people from being able
to cover essential monthly bills, like rent," said Dan Murray, vice
president of product development at SafetyNet. "We knew there had to be
a better way, so we created Renter SafetyNet to be a simple, affordable,
no-nonsense type of insurance to account for lost income for both renter
and landlord."
Many landlords consider themselves a small business and depend on rental
income as their largest source of revenue. Renter SafetyNet ensures that
they'll get paid even if a tenant loses their job or can't pay rent for
another reason. It also helps them stand out against competition by
offering an amazing new kind of financial benefit for their renters.
"Renter SafetyNet solves an unfortunate yet unignorable societal problem
- the lack of emergency savings among working people," said Murray.
"We're excited to give Iowans greater peace of mind over their financial
security by helping them out when they need it most."
Renter SafetyNet is backed by the financial strength and industry
expertise of an 80-year-old, multi-billion-dollar insurance group, whose
mission-driven solutions aim to improve the financial well-being of
millions of hardworking Americans.
For more information on Renter SafetyNet, please visit www.RenterSafetyNet.com.
About Renter SafetyNet
SafetyNet is an insurance product for landlords that covers the cost
of rent after a tenant loses their income to a layoff, illness or
injury. Renter SafetyNet's mission is to improve the financial
well-being of millions of landlords and their tenants. The program is
one of many innovative insurance solutions, including income insurance
program SafetyNet,
backed by the financial strength and industry expertise of an
80-year-old, multi-billion-dollar insurance group. These mission-driven
solutions aim to improve the financial well-being of millions of
hardworking Americans. To learn more about Renter SafetyNet, visit www.rentersafetynet.com.
