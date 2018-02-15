New Japan Study Finds Clinicians Make Significantly Fewer Mistakes When Using UpToDate from Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that a Japanese study published in the International Journal of Medical Informatics found a significant association between use of UpToDate clinical decision support (CDS) and reduced diagnostic errors. Physicians who used UpToDate had a significantly lower rate of diagnostic errors compared with a control group without UpToDate (2 percent versus 24 percent). The authors concluded that "UpToDate use was significantly associated with diagnostic error reduction."

The new research highlights the impact of Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed decision support resource in reducing variability in care, increasing patient safety and improving clinical effectiveness.

The study comes after researchers at Johns Hopkins estimated in a 2016 study that medical errors should rank as the third leading cause of U.S. deaths.1 In the new study, the team of Drs. Taro Shimizu, Takaaki Nemoto and Yasuharu Tokuda sought to evaluate how computer-based systems might help to prevent and reduce diagnostic errors. They conducted the study at the outpatient department of the Tokyo Joto Hospital, a community-based hospital in Tokyo, Japan.

"Diagnostic errors are common. Up to one in 10 diagnoses are incorrect and up to one in three people have experienced a diagnostic error. Diagnostic errors represent the largest proportion of malpractice claims with the highest total payouts in the United States" commented Peter Bonis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer. "The new study demonstrates that knowledge resources like UpToDate canmake a substantial difference in helping clinicians with the diagnostic process."

The study, "Effectiveness of a clinical knowledge support system for reducing diagnostic errors in outpatient care in Japan: A retrospective study" was published in the January 2018 issue of the International Journal of Medical Informatics (News - Alert).

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's healthcare solutions, please visit Wolters Kluwer at the HIMSS Conference in Las Vegas, booth #3232, March 3-5, 2018 or visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and the organization, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com/, follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter (News - Alert) , like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer's solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

# # #

1 Makary Martin A, Daniel Michael. Medical error-the third leading cause of death in the US BMJ 2016; 353:i2139

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005477/en/