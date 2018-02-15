|
New Japan Study Finds Clinicians Make Significantly Fewer Mistakes When Using UpToDate from Wolters Kluwer
Wolters
Kluwer Health announced today that a Japanese study published
in the International
Journal of Medical Informatics found a significant
association between use of UpToDate
clinical decision support (CDS) and reduced diagnostic errors.
Physicians who used UpToDate had a significantly lower rate of
diagnostic errors compared with a control group without UpToDate (2
percent versus 24 percent). The authors concluded that "UpToDate use was
significantly associated with diagnostic error reduction."
The new research highlights the impact of Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed
decision support resource in reducing variability in care, increasing
patient safety and improving clinical effectiveness.
The study comes after researchers at Johns Hopkins estimated in a 2016
study that medical
errors should rank as the third leading cause of U.S. deaths.1
In the new study, the team of Drs. Taro Shimizu, Takaaki Nemoto and
Yasuharu Tokuda sought to evaluate how computer-based systems might help
to prevent and reduce diagnostic errors. They conducted the study at the
outpatient department of the Tokyo Joto Hospital, a community-based
hospital in Tokyo, Japan.
"Diagnostic errors are common. Up to one in 10 diagnoses are incorrect
and up to one in three people have experienced a diagnostic error.
Diagnostic errors represent the largest proportion of malpractice claims
with the highest total payouts in the United States" commented Peter
Bonis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters
Kluwer. "The new study demonstrates that knowledge resources like
UpToDate canmake a substantial difference in helping clinicians with
the diagnostic process."
The study, "Effectiveness
of a clinical knowledge support system for reducing diagnostic errors in
outpatient care in Japan: A retrospective study" was published in
the January 2018 issue of the International Journal of Medical
Informatics (News - Alert).
