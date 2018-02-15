[February 06, 2018] New FARO® Design ScanArm® 2.0 Improves Product Design Workflow

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ:FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for factory metrology, product design, construction BIM/CIM, public safety-forensics and 3D machine vision applications, introduces the next generation FARO® Design ScanArm® 2.0, http://www.faro.com/products/product-design/faro-design-scanarm/ specifically designed to address the most demanding challenges and requirements faced by product design and product engineering professionals. It offers an exceptional combination of flexibility, reliability, value and performance through best in class accuracy, resolution and ergonomics. Live web demonstrations can be scheduled at http://www.faro.com/about-faro/contact/request-a-demo/. Performance

The new Design ScanArm® 2.0 delivers up to 25% improved system accuracy compared to the previous generation. Design and product engineering professionals can now have increased confidence that the real-world design output conforms even more tightly to the look, feel and complex geometry of the source object. Furthermore, productivity is enhanced with the addition of FAROBlu™ Laser Line Probe HD that incorporates advanced blue laser technology and rapid scanning of up to 600,000 points per second. Flexibility and Portability

The FARO Design ScanArm® 2.0 is now available in three highly maneuverable arm lengths - 2.5m, 3.5m and 4m - to ensure that end users can select the option that optimally fits with the specific design objectives for their projects. Furthermore, it includes the option of dual, hot swappable batteries that enable continuous operation wherever needed without the requirement for external power. Users can now bring the scan to the project rather than needing to bring the project to the scan. Usability

Enhanced ergonomics and a 25% overall weight reduction enables less operator fatigue. This leap forward in comfort, combined with improved maneuverability, significantly increases productivity by facilitating continuous use over extended periods during the workday. The Design ScanArm® 2.0 enables a new level of efficiency with integration of a kinematic intelligent probe system for projects that require contact measurement. This system includes a toolless quick release for fast connect/disconnect and allows operators to quickly transition from contact to non-contact projects without needing to spend any significant additional time and effort to switch out or recalibrate probes. "In 2016, FARO made a strategic decision that our combination of technology and unique understaning of the needs of design engineers positioned us to facilitate significantly better efficiency in the product design workflow," states Thorsten Brecht, Senior Director - Product Design Vertical. "The initial Design ScanArm® validated our thinking and we developed the next generation ScanArm® based on those key learnings with more flexibility, higher accuracy and improved, user-centric ergonomics." The FARO Design ScanArm® 2.0 is available for immediate quoting. About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

Factory Metrology - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM-CIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

Product Design - Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser Tracker and FARO Cobalt Array Imager product lines. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 . Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law. More information is available at http://www.faro.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-faro-design-scanarm-20-improves-product-design-workflow-300593590.html SOURCE FARO Technologies, Inc.

