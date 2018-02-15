[February 06, 2018] New Fintech Markets set to Grow as use of Technology Continues to Spread

NEW YORK, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report from Research and Markets, the global blockchain market was value at US$0.297 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a total market size of US$4.401 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate of 71.46 percent during the forecast years. Blockchain is the technology used for verifying and recording transactions. Increasing development of blockchain technology in various sectors continue to drive the growth of Market. On Monday, Singapore airline announced the launch of a blockchain-based airline loyalty digital wallet to allow KrisFlyer members to spend their air miles at retail partners for point-of-sale transactions. This is the first blockchain application in the airline sector. Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE), BTCS Inc. (OTC: BTCS), Global Arena Holding, Inc. (OTC: GAHC), Tapinator, Inc. (OTC TAPM), Digatrade Financial Corp. (OTC: DIGAF) Last week, the European Union also launched new initiative to explore the uses of the blockchain technology. According to a statement from the European Commission, it has launched the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum. Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip said, "Technologies like blockchain can help reduce costs while increasing trust, traceability and security. They have huge potential for making social and economic transactions more secure online by guarding against an attack and removing the need for any middleman. We want to build on Europe's substantial talent base and excellent startups to become a leading world region that will develop and invest in the rollout of blockchain." Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) yesterday the company announced, "the appointment of Bill Rochfort, as President & EVP Sales to its newly formed logistics subsidiary, SecurCapital Corp. headquartered in Los Angeles, a leading international commerce gateway. SecurCapital will focus on logistics supply chain finance services introducing a disruptive "one-click solution" offering Fintech and Blockchain services in the underserved trillion-dollar logistics marketplace. "We're very excited to have Bill join our senior team of logisticians at SecurCapital at this pivotal time as the company launches its SecurCloud Platform," said Global Payout CEO, James Hancock. "Clearly, there has been a monumental paradigm shift in the underserved supply chain finance industry attempting to incorporate a wide breath of Fintech and Blockchain alternatives. Traditional financial institutions are not positioned to serve the industry payment requirements for secure access, integrated foreign exchange, speed, international payments or access to adequate working capital. Leveraging years of international finance experience, Bill will be instrumental in driving the SecurCapital value proposition to our customers," Hancock added. "This is just an extraordinary time to merge innovations for security, speed, access to capital and cost savings within our Fintech platform with the global logistics industry," said Bill Rochfort. "We are very excited to launch the SecurCloud Platform as a first to market innovative Supply Chain Finance solution. Research shows that there is not only a lack of innovation, but also a lack of understanding of what Fintech is and its potential impact on logistics," said Rochfort. Bill Rochfort is a 25-year Fintech industry veteran experienced in freight payment, foreign exchange, e-wallet platforms and global banking. He was an early adopter of cloud architecture and an officer with Premier Global Services, Intermedia, Sprint and Cbeyond. The SecurCloud Platform ("SCP"), which the Company has developed through the technology available in its Consolidated Payment Gateway ("CPG"), is a fully configurable, "banking-in-a-box" cloud-based platform. The overall design is a "closed proprietary ecosystem" (e.g. intranet) so that each client has maximum control and security over any internal employees, partners, vendors, and contractors for bilateral payments and improved security." BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) is an early entrant in the Digital Asset market and one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies to be involved with Digital Assets and blockchain technologies. Subject to additional financing BTCS plans to create a portfolio of digital assets including bitcoin and other "protocol tokens" to provide investors a diversified pure-play exposure to the bitcoin and blockchain industries. BTCS announced on August 21st, that it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to merge with Blockchain Global Limited ("BCG"), an Australian blockchain company. Global Arena Holding, Inc. (OTC: GAHC) recently announced that the company officially engaged HCAS Technology Inc. (HCAS) to provide software development services and infrastructure technology to its operating subsidiary, Global Election Services (GES), as well as name a former Senior Business Leader of Information Security for Visa Inc., as the Company's Chief Information Officer. John Matthews, the CEO of GAHC said, "It has been an honor to work with the HCAS team over the past year as we redeveloped our election technology. Today marks a turning point in our growth as HCAS and Mr. Rodriguez are committed to completing the development of our proprietary hardware and software systems for elections using Blockchain Technology." Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) announced earlier in January the formation of a new subsidiary, Revolution Blockchain, LLC, to develop and publish distributed apps and games that leverage blockchain technology. Revolution Blockchain's first product is currently under development and scheduled to launch in the second quarter of this year. This product will leverage blockchain technology for both payment (i.e. the purchase & sale of virtual assets) and the storage of these assets via non-fungible tokens that live on the blockchain. The new subsidiary has also completed an initial private placement for $100,000 with an individual accredited investor resulting in the issuance of membership interests that are convertible into Tapinator's common stock at a price of $0.25 per share.

Digatrade Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DIGAF) on February 1st reported a shareholder update, according to which the Company has decided not to proceed with the Digafund21 ICO as previously announced September 28, 2017. Upon completion of our regulatory compliance review, it is the determination of the Board and Digatrade legal counsel that the Digatrade Digafund21 ICO token would be considered a security as defined by the Securities Exchange Commission "SEC" and the British Columbia Securities Commission "BCSC". CEO Brad Moynes reports: "as an already existing reporting issuer, we will pursue traditional financing methods (subject to regulatory approval) on an exempt or fully registered basis to accredited investors". Subscribe Now! Watch us report from NYSE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/ About FinancialBuzz.com FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications. Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. Financialbuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For global payout, inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars for financial news dissemination and PR services by cambridge consultants. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

URL: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]