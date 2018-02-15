|
|[February 05, 2018]
|
New Accenture Research Reveals Platform Providers Face Gap in Meeting Software Developers' Expectations
Software developers highly value technically accurate content and timely
support from platform providers, yet most platforms do not effectively
address all their priorities, according to results of new research from
Accenture (News - Alert) (NYSE:ACN).
The Accenture
2018 Developer Ecosystem Survey gathered input from more than 750
U.S.-based developers to determine what they look for in a platform
provider, which is particularly important given the critical role
developers play in a platform's adoption and success.
The survey found that platform providers are lacking adequate support
resources for developers; with less than one-quarter (23 percent) of
developers strongly agreeing that adequate support is readily available
to them. Developers also said that platform providers traditional
marketing efforts to attract them - such as events and swag are much
less important to them.
Among the factors that developers value most are:
-
platform market position (cited by 90 percent of the professional
developers* surveyed);
-
technically accurate content (82 percent);
-
timely support (81 percent);
-
learning new skills and improving skills (78 percent);
-
integration with other leading platforms (76 percent); and
-
monetization opportunities (64 percent).
"While the industry is aware of the critical importance of a healthy
developer ecosystem, it needs to do a better job to engage, inspire,
educate and support developers," said Robin Murdoch, a managing director
in Accenture's Communications, Media & Technology group who leads its
software and platform business. "This survey highlights some of the
opportunities for companies to differentiate their platforms and better
address developers' needs."
Rating the Leading Platforms
When asked specifically about the top platforms, developers noted
different strengths:
-
Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) topped the list as being the most
developer-friendly platform, with resondents citing how it keeps them
informed and provides monetization opportunities. Developers also see
AWS as being the most future-looking platform.
-
Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure's developers are most satisfied with the platform's
accuracy, currency, findability and readability of content. They also
expressed satisfaction with the timeliness and technical background of
the support they receive.
-
Android (News - Alert) developers are most satisfied with the level of knowledgeable
support they receive. Android also ranks high for personalized support.
-
Google (News - Alert) Cloud Platform is considered the most caring about the needs of
professional developers.
-
iOS has the most credibility among hard-core developers.
While each platform has its strengths, the survey results indicate a
large opportunity for companies to differentiate their developer
programs. Nearly half of developers said they think that all developer
ecosystems are pretty much the same in terms of usefulness, and more
than two-thirds (70 percent) said that a platform offering a truly
differentiated and meaningful developer ecosystem would get a much
larger share of their business.
Motivation to Switch Platforms
When asked what would motivate them to switch platforms within the next
12 months, respondents most often cited:
-
being focused on the latest technology (cited by 53 percent of
respondents);
-
being more future-looking (44 percent);
-
being more developer-friendly in terms of ease of use (41 percent); and
-
helping them build their careers (40 percent).
The survey findings also show that developers believe that many platform
providers are not adequately addressing their needs and could do more to
inspire, educate and support them. Among the suggestions that developers
have for platform providers to differentiate themselves:
-
continually push technology boundaries, and expand developers'
opportunities to innovate;
-
open-source their code and grant access to their libraries and
repositories;
-
provide relevant and perpetually up-to-date information written
exactly as developers need it;
-
be there when needed most, in the ways that each developer group needs
them to be;
-
understand what developers need to be successful and enable mutually
valuable relationships to grow; and
-
recognize the value developers provide, the knowledge they possess and
that their collective success is intertwined.
About the Accenture Developer Ecosystem Research
The Accenture Developer Ecosystem Research study is based on a survey
that was conducted online in December 2017 with 752 software developers
based in the U.S. The sample includes respondents who are least 18 years
old, self-identify as a software developer and/or program as a hobby or
contribute to open source projects. All respondents have been a software
developer for at least one year and spend a minimum of 10 hours per week
coding. They represent a combination of public and private companies and
organizations of varying size. The survey and related data analysis
quantifies perceptions of various platforms' developer ecosystems,
likelihood of recommending those platforms, and preferences for
interacting with developer ecosystems.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions-underpinned by the world's largest delivery network-Accenture
works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients
improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than
120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
* Professional developers are those who do 100% of their
programming professionally - i.e., for pay.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205005793/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]