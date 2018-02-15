[February 05, 2018] New Paytronix Head of Global Sales Eric Israel Adds Eddie Ayala and Carl Gern to Team

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., an innovator in mobile loyalty and online ordering applications, mobile payment, and digital communication tools, today announced new additions to its sales organization. Eric Israel has been appointed head of global sales, Carl Gern has been named head of global partner sales, and Eddie Ayala is returning to the company as West Coast sales representative for Paytronix.

“As we continue to expand our product and footprint, Eric Israel, Carl Gern, and Eddie Ayala, will identify opportunities for delivering exceptional guest experiences for the brands we serve through both direct and channel sales,” said Andrew Robbins, president, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “I could not be more excited about the new people, products, and innovation Paytronix is bringing to the CXM space." Eric Israel is responsible for driving Paytronix revenue for the fast-growing company that offers years of experience coupled with the most modern platform. A seasoned software sales executive with more than 20 years of experience, Eric Israel led the North American sales team for Trillium and has held senior sales positions at Mblast, Socialware, Invention Machine, and Biz360, Inc. “With its reutation of reliability, integrity, and ingenuity, joining Paytronix was a no-brainer for me,” said Eric Israel, head of global sales, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “The sales team has incredible relationships with customers and partners, which is a sign of a reputable, scalable, organization. Together, we’re going to achieve incredible results.” Eddie Ayala is returning to Paytronix as West Coast sales rep following a four-year hiatus from the company. During that time, Eddie served first as national sales director at Bridg, then as director of sales at Custom Business Solutions. Eddie is well known for his expertise in restaurant industry systems. “Over the past four years, the Paytronix platform has expanded to include a campaign center and messaging service and mobile features including payment that I’ve yet to see anywhere else,” said Eddie Ayala, West Coast sales rep for Paytronix. “Paytronix has really upped its game, and I’m thrilled to be a part of its growth trajectory.”

As head of global partner sales, Carl Gern brings proven expertise in building and growing channel partner programs to Paytronix. Prior to joining Paytronix, he has built and transformed partner ecosystems with Perceptive Software, Trillium Software, and most recently Experian Data Quality. “We have the opportunity to accelerate the adoption of the Paytronix platform through a world-class partner channel,” said Carl Gern, global partner sales at Paytronix. “The restaurant ecosystem is fascinating on a number of levels. Our team is looking forward to establishing relationships with other best-in-breed technology providers, agencies, and more.” About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions. for restaurants and convenience store brands. Through its innovative software design and integrations with widely used point of sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 330 customers with the flexibility to build unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Customers benefit from big data consumer insights that Paytronix generates through 1-to-1 engagement with more than 165 million loyal guests—via mobile, social and today’s most innovative digital marketing tools. As a result, customers motivate their guests to increase spend and drive revenue. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com. Media Contact:

