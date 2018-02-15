[February 05, 2018]

New Encrypted Backup to the Fed Ramp Cloud

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Tech Inc, through its new cyber-security group, CYF4.com, announces a new product called CYF4 Enveloc. CYF4 Enveloc is a product developed by Blue Tech Inc of San Diego CA and Enveloc Inc of Mobile, AL.

CYF4 Enveloc is a software product that loads onto laptops, desktops and servers and will output an encrypted backup to the FEDRAMP approved Microsoft Azure Government cloud. CYF4 Enveloc backups are encrypted with FIPS 140-2 approved algorithms (AES 256-bit) prior to leaving the protected machine, and uses AES encrypted SSH transmission protocol.

Pricing per Gigabyte storage on the FEDRAMP cloud is $1.05 per month with discounts available for Terabyte and Petabyte backups. CYF4 Enveloc is available for government purchase on the Blue Tech SEWP V and CIO-CS contracts.

For information, contact cyf4@bluetech.com. For CYF4 Enveloc specs, go to: www.cyf4.com

Blue Tech Inc is a network system integrator specializing in sales to Federal, State and Local governments as well as systems integrators who provide support to the US Government. Blue Tech Inc is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Enveloc Inc developed a Remote backup system in 1996 and since then has provided organizations nationwide with a monitored, full-featured backup. Enveloc works with channel partners, licensees and directly from its principal offices in Mobile, Alabama.

Media Contact:

Guy Stone

Phone: 619-488-9229

Email: gstone@bluetech.com

