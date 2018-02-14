[February 05, 2018] New Online Platform CHOOZ to Revolutionise Events Industry

LONDON, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New disruptive technology for staffing events: CHOOZ

Puts staff and organisers in direct contact, cuts out middlemen

Full transparency means staff earn more, organisers cut costs, and all parties remain in control A new concept for events staff and organisers launches this week. CHOOZ will revolutionise the industry by cutting out the need for staffing agencies, putting event organisers in direct contact with event staff. CHOOZ (http://www.choozstaff.com) is an online platform where staff details and rates are accessed directly. Event organisers browse the directory of staff and make their selection based on availability, skills and experience. Staff post their hourly rate, a photo, and brief details. Once selected the organiser gets to see the full details of the individual, and gets in touch. Staff are paid the rate they have agreed, and work the hours specified. Organisers know who they are hiring, and staff know what their role is. By cutting out event company middlemen, organisers cut costs and hand pick the right people for their event. In another innovation, CHOOZ staff are employees, not contractors, with full rights to paid leave, employer pension contributions, and sick pa. Unlike many agency staff contracts, CHOOZ delivers all the protection and rights under UK employment law. Putting staff in control also insures against any risk of bullying or harassment at work, and a robust "Framework for Fairness" ensures that any complaints are fast-tracked for resolution. A Whistleblower Policy means staff can take action if they experience any inappropriate behaviour. A review system ensures that both staff and organisers are rated, meaning the very best staff will stand out, and the very best organisers will be a magnet for talented staff.

"For too long, events staff have had to put up with low pay, few rights, and have faced inappropriate behaviour from event attendees with little or no protection," said Dennis Oudejans, Founder of CHOOZ. "The recent revelations of scandalous behaviour towards event staff at a black tie London charity event highlights the problem, but frankly this issue has existed for as long as anyone can remember, and the industry has failed to tackle it. By putting staff in control, CHOOZ aims to make this potential for exploitation a thing of the past." CHOOZ had a soft-launch in November 2017, and has already signed up around 1,000 staff spread across the UK. This is a far wider choice than any conventional agency, and numbers continue to rise. In February 2018, CHOOZ will be ready to introduce them to event organisers, and the first bookings will take place soon afterwards. Miriam Aguera, Operations Manager of CHOOZ, added: "We believe CHOOZ will revolutionise the events industry, and bring long-overdue fairness and transparency to the market. Through our unique platform, staff and organisers are given total freedom and control of their employment. Technology means we can empower staff and cut costs for organisers. A new era in events is about to begin." Background: CHOOZ is in business to give freedom and control to event organisers and the staff they hire. It cuts costs for organisers, and puts the interests of staff first. Its "Framework for Fairness" ensures that staff and clients operate with transparency and openness, in a professional and collaborative manner. This is unique in the events-staffing industry. CHOOZ soft-launched in November 2017, and now has around 1,000 event staff signed up covering the whole UK. February 2018 sees its full launch to event organisers. http://www.choozstaff.com

