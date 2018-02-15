[February 02, 2018] New Wireless Weather with GPS, Colorimeter and Turbidity, and Heart Rate Sensors from PASCO Unleash New Opportunities for Hands-on Learning in Science

Over the last two years, PASCO®'s Wireless Sensors have transformed science classrooms by providing unprecedented flexibility and the possibility to conduct experiments that would have been too costly or time-consuming before. Today, PASCO introduces four new sensors to its award-winning line of Wireless Sensors to help students take their investigations to the next level: Wireless Weather Sensor with GPS, Wireless Colorimeter and Turbidity Sensor, Wireless Exercise Heart Rate Sensor, and Wireless Hand-Grip Heart Rate Sensor. The PASCO Wireless Weather Sensor with GPS is an all-in-one instrument for monitoring environmental conditions and analyzing spatial data. By incorporating several sensing elements into a single unit, it provides up to 17 different measurements. The GPS used in conjunction with the other measurements also makes it ideal for mappin and geographic information system (GIS) activities. In addition, students can use the new sensor in logging mode with a new Weather Vane Accessory for long-term environmental monitoring, or they can use it as a hand-held instrument to study microclimates and record ambient conditions relevant to many biological and environmental phenomena. The Wireless Colorimeter and Turbidity Sensor simultaneously measures the absorbance and transmittance of six different wavelengths. Students can use the sensor to determine the concentration of a solute, study the relationships between concentration and absorbance, investigate introductory spectroscopy with colored solutions, and study enzyme activity, photosynthesis, and the rates of chemical reactions, among many other uses. By using the accessory cuvettes and a calibration standard, the Wireless Colorimeter also functions as a turbidimeter for water quality analysis. Also new for 2018 are the Wireless Hand-Grip Heart Rate Sensor and the Wireless Exercise Heart Rate Sensor, which has an electrode belt that fits around the ribcage and can wirelessly transmit the cardiac signal up to 10 meters away. With the heart rate sensors, students can quickly and easily conduct continuous monitoring, or gather initial and final heart rate data points for comparison.

About PASCO PASCO has been designing, developing, and supporting innovative teaching and learning solutions for K-12 and higher education since 1964. Today teachers and students in more than 100 countries use PASCO solutions. For more information, visit www.pasco.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005086/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]