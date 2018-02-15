|
|[February 02, 2018]
|
New Wireless Weather with GPS, Colorimeter and Turbidity, and Heart Rate Sensors from PASCO Unleash New Opportunities for Hands-on Learning in Science
Over the last two years, PASCO®'s
Wireless Sensors have transformed science classrooms by providing
unprecedented flexibility and the possibility to conduct experiments
that would have been too costly or time-consuming before. Today, PASCO
introduces four new sensors to its award-winning line of Wireless
Sensors to help students take their investigations to the next level:
Wireless Weather Sensor with GPS, Wireless Colorimeter and Turbidity
Sensor, Wireless Exercise Heart Rate Sensor, and Wireless Hand-Grip
Heart Rate Sensor.
The PASCO Wireless Weather Sensor with GPS is an all-in-one instrument
for monitoring environmental conditions and analyzing spatial data. By
incorporating several sensing elements into a single unit, it provides
up to 17 different measurements. The GPS used in conjunction with the
other measurements also makes it ideal for mappin and geographic
information system (GIS) activities. In addition, students can
use the new sensor in logging mode with a new Weather Vane Accessory for
long-term environmental monitoring, or they can use it as a hand-held
instrument to study microclimates and record ambient conditions relevant
to many biological and environmental phenomena.
The Wireless Colorimeter and Turbidity Sensor simultaneously measures
the absorbance and transmittance of six different wavelengths. Students
can use the sensor to determine the concentration of a solute, study the
relationships between concentration and absorbance, investigate
introductory spectroscopy with colored solutions, and study enzyme
activity, photosynthesis, and the rates of chemical reactions, among
many other uses. By using the accessory cuvettes and a calibration
standard, the Wireless Colorimeter also functions as a turbidimeter for
water quality analysis.
Also new for 2018 are the Wireless Hand-Grip Heart Rate Sensor and the
Wireless Exercise Heart Rate Sensor, which has an electrode belt that
fits around the ribcage and can wirelessly transmit the cardiac signal
up to 10 meters away. With the heart rate sensors, students can quickly
and easily conduct continuous monitoring, or gather initial and final
heart rate data points for comparison.
About PASCO
PASCO has been designing, developing, and supporting innovative teaching
and learning solutions for K-12 and higher education since 1964. Today
teachers and students in more than 100 countries use PASCO solutions.
For more information, visit www.pasco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005086/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]