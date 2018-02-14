|
|[February 01, 2018]
|
New Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 Enhances Protection for Exchange Online
Today, Kaspersky
Lab is announcing Kaspersky Security for Microsoft (News - Alert) Office 365, a new
Security-as-a-Service offering powered by machine learning and real-time
cloud-based threat intelligence to enhance protection for Microsoft
Exchange. The offering provides next generation detection technology
that is simple to configure with native integration and enhanced
protection against cyberthreats.
According to the recent quarterly spam report
from Kaspersky Lab (News - Alert), there has been steady growth and increasing levels
of deviousness used in phishing and spam campaigns. With phishing and
spam on the rise, IT administrators are having to spend more time
deleting irrelevant emails and recovering mistakenly-deleted messages,
instead of working on business-critical IT tasks.
Essential protection for email: on-premises and in the cloud
To address these security challenges and help small and medium-sized
businesses (SMBs) protect their on-premises email systems, Kaspersky Lab
offers protection for mail servers and mail gateways as targeted
solutions. With its latest offering, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft
Office 365, Kaspersky Lab is expanding its SMB portfolio by
extending protection to the cloud-based mail service Exchange Online
inside the Microsoft Office 365 suite.
Working in conjunction with Microsoft's built-in protection, the
combined security solution provides users of Microsoft Office 365 with
enhanced protection from ransomware, malicious attachments, spam,
phishing (including Business E-mail Compromise - BEC) and unknown
threats. The range of next generation security technologies enabled in
the product includes a neural network-based anti-phishing engine,
machine learning-based detection, sandboxing, attachment filtering, and
Kaspersky Lab's global threat intelligence network.
Native integration in the cloud and ease f management
Like Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Lab's product is hosted in the
cloud, which offers convenient and flexible cloud-based management for
both email and security. Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365
provides SMBs with many benefits, such as simple configuration and
native integration with Exchange Online - a dashboard showing statistics
on threats and detections at-a-glance - as well as the ability to backup
and recover deleted emails.
Along with Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, the new product is managed
from a single cloud-based administration console. MSPs/MSSPs and
outsourced IT administrators can benefit from its multi-tenancy, which
allows protection for different organizations to be easily managed. It
can also support multiple accounts for different administrators,
providing increased flexibility and ease of use.
"With millions of emails sent on a daily basis, it might take just one -
with a malicious attachment such as ransomware or a phishing link - to
damage or even destroy a business," said Vladimir Zapolyansky, head of
SMB business at Kaspersky Lab. "With the release of this new product, we
are excited to provide our customers who are migrating to the
cloud-based Microsoft Exchange in Office 365 with next generation
security technologies to protect their email communications - whether
they're hosted on-premise or in the cloud."
Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 is available globally today
and can be purchased online. To learn more about the product and start a
fully functional free trial, please visit cloud.kaspersky.com.
Customers can also purchase Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365
from Kaspersky Lab partners starting on February 8.
