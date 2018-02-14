[February 01, 2018] New Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 Enhances Protection for Exchange Online

Today, Kaspersky Lab is announcing Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, a new Security-as-a-Service offering powered by machine learning and real-time cloud-based threat intelligence to enhance protection for Microsoft Exchange. The offering provides next generation detection technology that is simple to configure with native integration and enhanced protection against cyberthreats. According to the recent quarterly spam report from Kaspersky Lab, there has been steady growth and increasing levels of deviousness used in phishing and spam campaigns. With phishing and spam on the rise, IT administrators are having to spend more time deleting irrelevant emails and recovering mistakenly-deleted messages, instead of working on business-critical IT tasks. Essential protection for email: on-premises and in the cloud To address these security challenges and help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) protect their on-premises email systems, Kaspersky Lab offers protection for mail servers and mail gateways as targeted solutions. With its latest offering, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Lab is expanding its SMB portfolio by extending protection to the cloud-based mail service Exchange Online inside the Microsoft Office 365 suite. Working in conjunction with Microsoft's built-in protection, the combined security solution provides users of Microsoft Office 365 with enhanced protection from ransomware, malicious attachments, spam, phishing (including Business E-mail Compromise - BEC) and unknown threats. The range of next generation security technologies enabled in the product includes a neural network-based anti-phishing engine, machine learning-based detection, sandboxing, attachment filtering, and Kaspersky Lab's global threat intelligence network. Native integration in the cloud and ease f management Like Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Lab's product is hosted in the cloud, which offers convenient and flexible cloud-based management for both email and security. Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 provides SMBs with many benefits, such as simple configuration and native integration with Exchange Online - a dashboard showing statistics on threats and detections at-a-glance - as well as the ability to backup and recover deleted emails. Along with Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, the new product is managed from a single cloud-based administration console. MSPs/MSSPs and outsourced IT administrators can benefit from its multi-tenancy, which allows protection for different organizations to be easily managed. It can also support multiple accounts for different administrators, providing increased flexibility and ease of use.

"With millions of emails sent on a daily basis, it might take just one - with a malicious attachment such as ransomware or a phishing link - to damage or even destroy a business," said Vladimir Zapolyansky, head of SMB business at Kaspersky Lab. "With the release of this new product, we are excited to provide our customers who are migrating to the cloud-based Microsoft Exchange in Office 365 with next generation security technologies to protect their email communications - whether they're hosted on-premise or in the cloud." Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 is available globally today and can be purchased online. To learn more about the product and start a fully functional free trial, please visit cloud.kaspersky.com. Customers can also purchase Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 from Kaspersky Lab partners starting on February 8. About Kaspersky Lab

Kaspersky Lab is a global cybersecurity company operating in the market for over 20 years. Kaspersky Lab's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into next generation security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com. For the latest in-depth information on security threat issues and trends, please visit:

Follow @Securelist on Twitter Threatpost | The First Stop for Security News

