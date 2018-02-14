[February 01, 2018]

New Investor for FileWave

WIL, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2018 /CNW/ -- The shareholders of FileWave International Holding AG, Switzerland have agreed to sell a majority stake in FileWave to Munich-based industrial holding company Armira. The parties agreed not to disclose any details of the transaction.

"We're excited at the opportunity to accelerate our growth and innovation through strategic investments in people and technology," said Nurdan Eris, CEO and Founder of FileWave. "By obtaining a new investor, we now have access to a larger pool of expertise and resources to invest in our platform, expand our markets, and better serve our customers."

Founded in 1992, FileWave has enabled hundreds of organizations to manage the increasingly rapid changes in computer and mobile technologies through a single, scalable endpoint management solution for all of their macOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and iOS devices.

Armira joins FileWave as an investor in the midst of strong customer growth and market momentum in both North America and Europe. Nurdan Eris, founder and CEO, and John Clayton, CTO, continue to lead the management of FileWave.

About FileWave

Founded in 1992, FileWave provides enterprise, education, and government institutions around the world with multi-platform endpoint management software for the entire IT lifecycle. FileWave increases the productivity of overburdened IT departments by eliminating the "swivel chair" among single platform solutions, simplifying complex processes through an intuitive interface, and smart automation. This comprehensive solution supports both desktop and mobile devices across macOS, Windows, iOS, Chrome OS, and Android.

FileWave has offices in the USA and Europe. FileWave (USA) Inc. and FileWave (Europe) GmbH of Switzerland are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

To learn more, visit https://www.filewave.com/.

About Armira

Armira is an industrial holding company focusing on direct equity investments in privately-held, small and medium-sized businesses in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

