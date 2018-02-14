ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Investor for FileWave
[February 01, 2018]

New Investor for FileWave


WIL, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2018 /CNW/ -- The shareholders of FileWave International Holding AG, Switzerland have agreed to sell a majority stake in FileWave to Munich-based industrial holding company Armira. The parties agreed not to disclose any details of the transaction.

"We're excited at the opportunity to accelerate our growth and innovation through strategic investments in people and technology," said Nurdan Eris, CEO and Founder of FileWave. "By obtaining a new investor, we now have access to a larger pool of expertise and resources to invest in our platform, expand our markets, and better serve our customers."

Founded in 1992, FileWave has enabled hundreds of organizations to manage the increasingly rapid changes in computer and mobile technologies through a single, scalable endpoint management solution for all of their macOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and iOS devices.

Armira joins FileWave as an investor in the midst of strong customer growth and market momentum in both North America and Europe. Nurdan Eris, founder and CEO, and John Clayton, CTO, continue to lead the management of FileWave.

About FileWave
Founded in 1992, FileWave provides enterprise, education, and government institutions around the world with multi-platform endpoint management software for the entire IT lifecycle. FileWave increases the productivity of overburdened IT departments by eliminating the "swivel chair" among single platform solutions, simplifying complex processes through an intuitive interface, and smart automation. This comprehensive solution supports both desktop and mobile devices across macOS, Windows, iOS, Chrome OS, and Android.

FileWave has offices in the USA and Europe. FileWave (USA) Inc. and FileWave (Europe) GmbH of Switzerland are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.


To learn more, visit https://www.filewave.com/.

About Armira
Armira is an industrial holding company focusing on direct equity investments in privately-held, small and medium-sized businesses in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Contact Information
Jason Noel
FileWave
(888) 345-3928
pr@filewave.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-investor-for-filewave-300591439.html

SOURCE FileWave


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events



LATEST VIDEOS

DOWNLOAD CENTER

UPCOMING WEBINARS

MOST POPULAR STORIES





Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy