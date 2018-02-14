[February 01, 2018] New Research Reveals the Forces Driving the Digital Health Market's Continued Strength and Examines the Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain in Healthcare

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by the innovation consultancy Enspektos, LLC reveals how telemedicine is re-shaping the patient-physician relationship, as clinicians learn what it means to have a good "Webside manner." In addition, the report indicates that the global digital health market strengthened in Q4 2017 due to greater emphasis on improving interoperability and analytics capabilities, accelerating regional innovation diversity and other factors. Each quarter, Enspektos releases a new edition of digihealth impact trac, a research initiative launched in mid-2017 designed to complement and expand upon reports produced by StartUp Health, Rock Health and other organizations focusing on U.S. and global digital health investment activity. It provides information about how digital technologies are being implemented and impacting health and medical care on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Other global trends identified by Enspektos via an examination of more than 700,000 social posts, news headlines and articles focused on digital and emerging technologies published online during Q4 2017 include: Powerful Partnerships Are Helping to Accelerate Emerging Technology Research and Adoption: Organizations such as the Personal Connected Health Alliance are partnering with various health industry players to improve understanding, adoption and research into new tools such as digital therapeutics and patient-driven innovation.

Companies That Can Deliver Digital Solutions in Multiple Markets Are Attracting Investment Dollars: As digtal health becomes increasingly global, investors are paying attention to companies that can successfully deliver solutions in areas such as genomics, patient engagement and data analytics across borders and regions.

Artificial Intelligence is Moving From Hype to Real-World Impact: AI and machine learning technologies are beginning to have a larger impact on the day-to-day diagnosis and management of diabetes, depression, cancer and aging.

AI and machine learning technologies are beginning to have a larger impact on the day-to-day diagnosis and management of diabetes, depression, cancer and aging. In 2018, Blockchain, Regional and National Regulations and Maturing Empathetic Health Interfaces Will Matter: The report provides a preview of key digital health trends that will matter in 2018. For example, regarding blockchain, Enspektos outlines scenarios related why these solutions could either fail, or have a positive impact on solving specific problems in global health. About This Research Each quarterly digihealth impact trac report is developed using a four-phase analysis of more than 700,000 market and financial signals to provide a global snapshot of the digital health market's shape, scope and strength. This research is conducted using DigiHealth Informer an intelligence and productivity platform developed by Enspektos featuring the world's largest source of real-time digital health and emerging technology market data.

Click here to access the Q4 2017/2018 preview edition of digihealth impact trac, which features additional data, trends and analysis. About Enspektos Enspektos, LLC (www.enspektos.com) is a globally respected innovation consultancy. For more than 10 years, the firm has helped entrepreneurs, executives, medical professionals and others understand, innovate and excel in digital health. This research is part of Enspektos' Digital Health Maven Project, which aims to develop a global cadre of individuals with the skills, knowledge and confidence to radically transform health. Media Contact:

