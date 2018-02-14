[February 01, 2018] New Proprietary Technology From Art.com Makes Discovering And Buying Art Simpler And More Fun

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Art.com, the world's leading online destination for discovering and purchasing art, announces two innovative new features to make shopping for and buying art easier than ever before. ArtView™ is a first-of-its-kind augmented reality tool that allows users to see and experience art on their wall before purchasing it, and Gallery Wall Designer makes the popular, yet tricky, gallery wall easy to create, customize, visualize, purchase and install. Both functions are available for free within the Art.com mobile app. Fueled by an all-new leadership team with deep ties to Silicon Valley, Art.com is working to accelerate the consumer transition to e-commerce in the home category, which represents less than 10 percent1 of current online purchases. These tools were built to assist that acceleration by helping consumers overcome two major barriers they face when shopping for wall art and home décor: determining whether the art will physically and aesthetically fit in their space, and finding a piece that is unique to them. ArtView™: First-of-its-kind augmented reality for wall surfaces

Art.com is the first major wall art retailer to offer augmented reality on the wall with ArtView™, its new proprietary technology, which was developed on top of Apple's ARKit. Consumers can now see and experience any of Art.com's over 2 million pieces of ready-to-hang art on their own alls, in perspective, at scale, in multiple size and frame options and then make the purchase with a few clicks on the Art.com app. Using ArtView™ means there will be no more surprises when it comes to buying art. Consumers can see exactly what a piece will look like in their homes before purchase. Gallery Wall Designer: The easiest solution for creating a perfect, custom gallery wall

Art.com is also the first retailer to provide customers with a Gallery Wall Designer experience that makes it easy to create gallery walls in different styles, from mid-century modern to rustic and contemporary. With a few simple taps or swipes, customers design their dream gallery wall and then can use ArtView™ to see it in their own homes. It's a first-of-its-kind tool that allows customers to visualize, customize, purchase and install gallery walls with ease. Gallery walls are a consistently popular home design project. According to Pinterest, U.S. Pinners saved more than 12 million gallery wall images in 2017, a 118 percent increase over 2016. However, they have a reputation for being an extremely difficult project to execute. In an Art.com survey, nearly 70 percent of people interested in gallery walls note that their biggest challenges are selecting their artwork and finding the right layout configuration.

Offering a much-needed solution to what can otherwise be a difficult process, the Art.com Gallery Wall Designer makes it easy to interact with multiple artwork layouts and select from hundreds of curated art prints to create a personalized and cohesive gallery wall. Consumers can use the Gallery Wall Designer to select a mood that reflects their style, such as mid-century modern or contemporary; choose from various gallery wall layouts; and then use the app's shuffle function to discover complementary pieces to create a wall that is uniquely their own. They can also save their favorites, check recently viewed and recommended pieces, share their gallery wall with friends and purchase their custom gallery wall with the tap of a button. ArtView™, Art.com's augmented reality function, and Gallery Wall Designer are available within the Art.com mobile app for Apple devices operating iOS 11 and higher, available for free download in iTunes. About Art.com

Art.com is the world's leading online destination for experiencing and buying high-quality wall art. Offering the largest selection of handpicked art images, as well as custom framing, specialty printing and interactive visualization tools, Art.com helps everyone explore, experiment and express themselves through artwork—and have fun doing it. Art.com is forever leading the way art is experienced and consumed—through service, technology and craftsmanship—to help people find art they love so they can love their spaces more. A division of Art.com Inc., Art.com is based in Emeryville, Calif. 1 Wall Street estimates, Euromonitor and US Census Bureau 2017 for FY 2015 Media contact:

Lauren Cox

lauren.cox@clynch.com

612.280.2390 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-proprietary-technology-from-artcom-makes-discovering-and-buying-art-simpler-and-more-fun-300591715.html SOURCE Art.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]