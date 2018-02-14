|
|[January 31, 2018]
|
New Consumer Study from Perfect365 Shows 63% of Consumers Will No Longer Use Store Makeup Testers
Perfect365®,
the Webby-nominated,
free makeup and beauty platform loved by celebrities and more than 100
million users that is leading the digital beauty evolution, has released results
of a consumer-focused study on the concerns surrounding cleanliness
and the hygiene of lipstick testers, showing that 63% of makeup
consumers said they would not use a tester lipstick in a store out of
fear of germs and contamination. Participants of the study also shared
that the preferred option to test a makeup, specifically lipstick, would
be to use a digital platform.
Perfect365 conducted the study, which included hundreds of Millennials
and GenZs, in light of recent news about the cleanliness of store makeup
samples after the story of a Los Angeles woman contracting herpes from a
lipstick tester sent fear to consumers throughout the country. Many
people are guilty of going in to a beauty store and quickly trying on a
lipstick shade-or other makeup-from a tester tube without giving it much
thought, but the reality is that many germs are living on the testers,
and viruses, such as herpes which can be spread by skin-to-skin contact,
can be contracted via shared samples.
"Sanitary concerns around in-store makeup testers are coming to the
forefront, and like many other industries, technology is primary to
solving this dilemma. Advancements in face detection technology and
color accuracy have made virtual try-on a viable option both in-store
and online," said Cara Harbor, Director of Marketing for Perfect365,
Inc. "As with many of our clients, beauty brands are realizing the
multiple benefits of virtual makeup and connecting with Millennials and
GenerationZs on the digital platform they live on."
This isn't a new problem, as microbiologists first learned about
pathogens being transferred in beauty products as early as the 1940s.
And while most makeup products do have preservatives to help slow the
growth of microbes, because of the frequent handling by many patrons, as
well as the use of non-sterile applicators-including fingers-makeup
store samples are a breeding ground for germs and offer easy access to
pass on viral infections.
Perfect365, the company that is leading the digital beauty evolution,
with its free digital beauty platform used regularly by celebrities and
more than 100 million users, seeks to be part of the solution to this
ongoing conversation. With the use of augmented reality, consumers can
try on a variety of products and colors with the ease of mind that there
are no germs being transmitted, as well as the same amount of confidence
to buy (or not buy), the product. In fact, they have been teaming up
with top beauty brands to put their full collection and color offerings
within the app, to give consumers the best pre-purchase experience
possible. For the full report: http://info.perfect365.com/beauty-marketing-augmented-reality-0-0.
About Perfect365 PRO
Perfect365 PRO is a platform specifically designed for makeup artists to
be able to communicate more efficiently with their clients, develop
looks for them prior to real-life application, and manage and organize
client profiles. Consumers are able to find makeup artists (including
brand specific artists) in their geographical area or communicate with
their existing makeup artist. Providing the client with a realistic view
of what makeup will look like on their unique face helps the MUA to set
realistic expectations for their clients. Perfect365 PRO is designed
mainly for brand counter artists and freelance/event artists, but beauty
influencers can also use Perfect365 PRO to create amazing looks.
About Perfect365
Perfect365 is one-of-a-kind because it uses advanced Face Detection
technology that allows for the most accurate virtual makeup placement
possible, both on photos and in live video. As a result, any makeup
design looks realistic because the app knows exactly where eyeshadow
should be applied, how to contour the cheekbones, where to place
eyeliner, and now even where to apply lashes. With more than 200 one-tap
makeup looks, over 20 customizable makeup and tweaking tools, Style it!
clothing and accessory recommendations, hair styles, and step-by-step
tutorials for recreating looks in real-life, Perfect365 has become the
go-to app for selfie, makeup and fashion enthusiasts around the world.
The app has become the makeup and entertainment industries' fully
customizable digital platform, allowing users to try on looks from GSN's
hit TV show Skin
Wars, Universal's The Huntsman:
Winter's War, and Sony's Pixels. Users also benefit from the
app's "try before you buy and apply" digital makeup looks from top
brands including celebrity makeup artist Susan Thompson's eponymous
label, Michelle Phan's beauty box ipsy, and the fast growing indie label
Nudestix.
As a part of its commitment to building a leading beauty platform for
consumers and businesses, Perfect365 seeks to actively engage in
partnerships with beauty brands, retailers and artists. For more
information about product partnership opportunities, please contact bd@perfect365.com.
For more information about makeup artist and indie brand partnership
opportunities, please contact beautysquad-artists@perfect365.com.
For more information on Perfect365, high-res images, and screenshots,
please visit http://www.perfect365.com/press/.
The app is available for iOS (iPhone,
iPad),
Android
(phone and tablet) and Windows 8 devices. Follow @Perfect365 on Twitter (News - Alert),
@Perfect365_official on Instagram and at www.facebook.com/Perfect365
on Facebook (News - Alert).
© 2018 Perfect365, Inc. All rights reserved. Perfect365 is either
registered trademark or trademark of Perfect365 Technology Company
Ltd. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks
are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006377/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]