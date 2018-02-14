|
New Chatmeter Report Helps Brands Increase Profit During Busiest Shopping Days
Chatmeter,
the leader in local search marketing and review management, today
unveils its 2018
Retail Reputation Insights Report. Whether
it's Super Bowl weekend, Valentine's Day, back-to-school shopping or
preparing for next year's holidays, seasonal shopping spikes represent
massive revenue opportunities for retailers, chains, hotels and
restaurants. However, many national brands struggle to optimize their
online channels to increase sales through improved local SEO, sharing
positive reviews and frequently updated local listings.
Addressing these underutilized yet powerful revenue drivers, Chatmeter
tapped into Chatmeter Pulse (News - Alert), its built in-house Artificial
Intelligence engine to analyze the results of tens of thousands of
retail locations and hundreds of thousands of consumer reviews during
the recent record shopping season. The Chatmeter report reveals strong
brick and mortar retailers are embracing their local stores and fighting
Amazon and other e-commerce giants back by focusing on the areas that
allow them to differentiate and compete.
Chateter
2018 Retail Reputation Insights Report Highlights
-
Most improved - Best Buy (News - Alert) was the clear winner with
consumers voting with stars during the most recent shopping spike
around the holidays. The brand has continued to focus on investments
into their in-store experience and it's paying off, both in their
stock price, and with customers' online reviews. "Wow this place is
getting better and better."
-
A few bad apples can ruin the bunch - Nordstrom
maintained its reputation leadership by providing great experiences.
However, it had a significantly higher number of complaints from
consumers about specific employees at certain locations, impacting
many customers and their overall reputation. Macy's also had a
number of opportunities with customer's complaining about "messy"
and "cluttered" stores.
-
It's all about the team - (Payless vs Footlocker).
Payless employees and the service they provided
left customers feeling "content" and "satisfied" as they
consistently raved about "genuine employees" and "great
customer service". Comments from Footlocker customers about both
employees and service left a lot to be desired.
"National chains and consumer-facing businesses often fail to quickly
identify and address consumer pain points or praise at the local level,
which have a dramatic impact on a brand's reputation and bottom line,"
said Collin
Holmes, Founder and CEO, Chatmeter. "Many of these issues in the
report are easily resolved with the right platform to pinpoint issues
and trends down to the location with a strong focus on customer
experiences to execute improvements. Our latest research and upcoming
Chatmeter Knowledge Center address many common concerns we hear among
the largest brands regarding where to start, how to boost ROI with
positive reviews, how best to handle negative reviews at one office,
store or restaurant location, and ultimately how to get on page one of a
Google (News - Alert) search."
This inaugural report comes in advance of its upcoming Knowledge
Center debut, which will feature additional insights and ongoing
tips and resources for brands at all stages of their local search and
online review management.
For additional information on how businesses, chains
or agencies
can get more out of their marketing stack and ultimately improve the
customer experience for better engagement and sales, sign-up for a free
demo, check out the Chatmeter
blog or subscribe to its newsletter.
About Chatmeter
Chatmeter (www.chatmeter.com)
helps enterprise retail brands and agencies managing multiple locations
increase their revenue. Since being the first Local Reputation platform
in 2009, they now analyze and improve over 1,500,000 storefronts for
their reviews, rankings and listings.
They help retailers make a distinct impact in revenue by identifying
several areas in their online presence that drives customers to choose
their stores over competitors. Chatmeter takes this a step further with
the only integrated local visibility rank tracker so you can measure ROI
using the most complete local presence management platform in the world.
The benefit for the clients is complete online presence management
simplified into a single dashboard. They also power a white-label
reputation management dashboard for many agencies across the U.S. Some
clients include Sears, Verizon Wireless (News - Alert), Comcast, Aaron's, Kohl's,
Bruegger's Bagels, Texas de Brazil, and Dickey's BBQ.
