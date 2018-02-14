[January 31, 2018] New Chatmeter Report Helps Brands Increase Profit During Busiest Shopping Days

Chatmeter, the leader in local search marketing and review management, today unveils its 2018 Retail Reputation Insights Report. Whether it's Super Bowl weekend, Valentine's Day, back-to-school shopping or preparing for next year's holidays, seasonal shopping spikes represent massive revenue opportunities for retailers, chains, hotels and restaurants. However, many national brands struggle to optimize their online channels to increase sales through improved local SEO, sharing positive reviews and frequently updated local listings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005945/en/ Chatmeter 2018 Retail Reputation Insights Report Infographic | http://bit.ly/2nqkB2d | www.chatmeter.com Addressing these underutilized yet powerful revenue drivers, Chatmeter tapped into Chatmeter Pulse (News - Alert), its built in-house Artificial Intelligence engine to analyze the results of tens of thousands of retail locations and hundreds of thousands of consumer reviews during the recent record shopping season. The Chatmeter report reveals strong brick and mortar retailers are embracing their local stores and fighting Amazon and other e-commerce giants back by focusing on the areas that allow them to differentiate and compete. Chateter 2018 Retail Reputation Insights Report Highlights Most improved - Best Buy (News - Alert) was the clear winner with consumers voting with stars during the most recent shopping spike around the holidays. The brand has continued to focus on investments into their in-store experience and it's paying off, both in their stock price, and with customers' online reviews. " Wow this place is getting better and better ."

- was the clear winner with consumers voting with stars during the most recent shopping spike around the holidays. The brand has continued to focus on investments into their in-store experience and it's paying off, both in their stock price, and with customers' online reviews. " ." A few bad apples can ruin the bunch - Nordstrom maintained its reputation leadership by providing great experiences. However, it had a significantly higher number of complaints from consumers about specific employees at certain locations, impacting many customers and their overall reputation. Macy's also had a number of opportunities with customer's complaining about " messy " and " cluttered " stores.

- maintained its reputation leadership by providing great experiences. However, it had a significantly higher number of complaints from consumers about specific employees at certain locations, impacting many customers and their overall reputation. also had a number of opportunities with customer's complaining about " " and " " stores. It's all about the team - (Payless vs Footlocker). Payless employees and the service they provided left customers feeling "content" and "satisfied" as they consistently raved about "genuine employees" and "great customer service". Comments from Footlocker customers about both employees and service left a lot to be desired. "National chains and consumer-facing businesses often fail to quickly identify and address consumer pain points or praise at the local level, which have a dramatic impact on a brand's reputation and bottom line," said Collin Holmes, Founder and CEO, Chatmeter. "Many of these issues in the report are easily resolved with the right platform to pinpoint issues and trends down to the location with a strong focus on customer experiences to execute improvements. Our latest research and upcoming Chatmeter Knowledge Center address many common concerns we hear among the largest brands regarding where to start, how to boost ROI with positive reviews, how best to handle negative reviews at one office, store or restaurant location, and ultimately how to get on page one of a Google (News - Alert) search." This inaugural report comes in advance of its upcoming Knowledge Center debut, which will feature additional insights and ongoing tips and resources for brands at all stages of their local search and online review management.

For additional information on how businesses, chains or agencies can get more out of their marketing stack and ultimately improve the customer experience for better engagement and sales, sign-up for a free demo, check out the Chatmeter blog or subscribe to its newsletter. About Chatmeter Chatmeter (www.chatmeter.com) helps enterprise retail brands and agencies managing multiple locations increase their revenue. Since being the first Local Reputation platform in 2009, they now analyze and improve over 1,500,000 storefronts for their reviews, rankings and listings. They help retailers make a distinct impact in revenue by identifying several areas in their online presence that drives customers to choose their stores over competitors. Chatmeter takes this a step further with the only integrated local visibility rank tracker so you can measure ROI using the most complete local presence management platform in the world. The benefit for the clients is complete online presence management simplified into a single dashboard. They also power a white-label reputation management dashboard for many agencies across the U.S. Some clients include Sears, Verizon Wireless (News - Alert) , Comcast, Aaron's, Kohl's, Bruegger's Bagels, Texas de Brazil, and Dickey's BBQ. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005945/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]