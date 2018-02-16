[January 31, 2018] New Desktop App from KAYAK Makes it Easier to Escape This Year

Transforming your Desktop Wallpaper Into a Vacation, Desktop Escape Helps Travelers Plan Their Next Getaway in Seconds STAMFORD, CT, Jan. 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Today, KAYAK launches a new desktop app, helping Canadians confidently escape to more desirable locales. Available for both Mac and PC users, the free Desktop Escape app provides striking imagery from 94 destinations across the world, transforming users' computer backgrounds into a travel portal powered by KAYAK data. Offering much more than just a pretty picture, the app allows Canadians to book the cheapest flights to each of the featured dstinations at the click of a button. All flight prices are from the users' home airport, making it easier than ever to discover new destinations and plan your next trip. Users can also choose how often the destination on their computer background refreshes – whether they prefer hourly or daily inspiration – and by simply clicking the 'Escape' button they will be directed to the KAYAK website where they can get their vacation planned. The app also includes a travel tip and local weather for each destination. "With the holidays behind us and the cold weather officially setting in, now is the time we start thinking about where to take our next vacation. At KAYAK, we're always looking for ways to allow travelers to plan their trips with confidence and Desktop Escape does just that," said David Solomito, VP NA marketing, KAYAK. "Bold travel photography paired with travel tips and flight prices recently found on KAYAK enable anyone to turn their desire for a change of scenery into a reality."

The app was developed in conjunction with KAYAK's latest advertising campaign, "Change of Scenery", which also highlights how KAYAK's tools and features enable travelers to escape to more desirable destinations. Both the app and advertising campaign acknowledge the reality that computers and phones, which often accompany us to the most mundane of places, such as the office or the dentist, often feature wallpapers showcasing exciting travel destinations. And how with the help of KAYAK -- you can turn these travel aspirations into action. About KAYAK

KAYAK helps millions of travelers around the globe make confident travel decisions. As the world's leading travel search engine, KAYAK searches other sites to show travelers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars and vacation packages. KAYAK is an independently managed subsidiary of The Priceline Group. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com. SOURCE KAYAK

