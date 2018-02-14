[January 30, 2018] New Infrared Sensor and Rod Spacer accessories available for the TDR Soil Moisture Meter product line

AURORA, Ill., Jan. 30, 2018 /CNW/ -- Spectrum Technologies, Inc., the leading manufacturer of plant measurement technology, has announced the addition of two accessories for the FieldScout® TDR product line: Infrared Temperature Sensor and Rod Spacer. The Infrared Sensor is a 'must have' accessory for the TDR 350 and 150 models. With the Infrared Sensor, turf wilt can be predicted with higher accuracy. You can now easily correct a moisture deficit earlier and reduce heat stress to the green. Simply attach the sensor to the TDR 350 or 150 and begin to receive turf canopy temperature readings in real-time on the display; great for scanning a surface. When pressing the "READ" button, the IR temperature is logged along with soil moisture and EC to that GPS position. View, store and map all the data points in real time by using the TDR 350 in conjunction with the FieldScout® Mobile App and the improved SpecConnect FieldScout Pro. The IR sensor kit will retail for $299. Orders are currently being accepted with delivery targeted for April 1st, 2018. The Rod Spacer allows for acurate soil moisture measurements at 0.5" (1.3 cm) or 1" (2.5 cm) depths when used in conjunction with a standard set of 1.5" (3.81cm) rods. Measuring and understanding shallow moisture profiles is important to maintaining an optimal course environment. Too much or too little moisture in the top layer can affect surface firmness and overall course quality. Easily flip the spacer and adjust the TDR setting to switch between the two depth measurements ensuring accuracy and efficiency. Rod Spacers are a user-friendly and versatile, designed to attach and detach from any Spectrum TDR meter including 350/150 or 300/100 models. The Rod Spacer kits vary in price, depending on which model of TDR meter you have; from $49 - $75. Orders are currently being accepted with delivery targeted for March 1st, 2018. Spectrum Technologies was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, USA. Spectrum is a leader in providing advanced Agriculture, Horticulture, and Turf technologies to customers worldwide. Spectrum Technologies brands include: WatchDog®, FieldScout®, WaterScout®, DataScout®, LightScout®, TruFirm® and SpecConnect™. Spectrum has 24 AE50 Awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, which demonstrates the company's deep commitment to innovation and quality. For more information, call 815-436-4440 or visit online at www.specmeters.com.

