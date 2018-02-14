[January 30, 2018] New Chief Medical Officer for National Healthcare IT Firm VertitechIT

HOLYOKE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not often that a Chief Medical Information Officer for a major hospital system joins a healthcare IT consultant, let alone a physician who then takes on the role of Chief Medical Officer for the firm. But that challenge is what attracted former Baystate Health System CMIO and PHO Chief Operating Officer Dr. Neil Kudler to Holyoke, Massachusetts-based healthcare consultancy VertitechIT. "IT consultants focused primarily on bits and bytes are doing their clients a disservice," says Kudler, who has held other senior executive and strategist positions at Baystate Health, one of New England's largest healthcare systems. "As CMO of VertitechIT, I'm in a position to bridge that all important technology gap between clinicians and the IT departments that must support them." VertitechIT is among the fastest growing healthcare IT consultancies in the country, focused on helping senior IT leaders to strategically and tactically transform the role of IT in the hospital setting. "Any consultant worth their fee can design and implement a new cloud strategy or infrastructure platform," says VertitechIT CEO Michael Feld. "Dr. Kudler gives us immense credibility on the clinical side of the house, providing guidance on things like diversified health system operations, population health, and data nalytics." Before joining VertitechIT, Dr. Kudler served as Senior Healthcare Innovation Strategist for TechSpring Technology Innovation Center, and as Chief Operating Officer for Baycare Health Partners. He is a graduate of Colgate University and received his Master's degree from Harvard Divinity School. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from New York University and trained in internal medicine at UC San Francisco. About VertitechIT: To label us "Healthcare IT Consultants" would be like calling a laptop a typewriter. In short, VertitechIT helps healthcare IT departments become more efficient, save money, and where possible, monetize their assets. We view technology as a means of helping doctors and nurses spend more time with their patients. Working with leadership at some of the most prestigious hospitals and health systems in the country, we exceed expectations by shattering the usual barriers that arise between client and consultant. We eliminate in scope and out of scope arguments during the life of every contract by providing access to our entire staff for strategic advice on any topic, any time, no questions asked. Our Architects and Engineers are subject matter experts in hybrid cloud technologies, hyperconvergence, unified communications, and monitoring and management. Our Executive Project Officers have built and run telecommunications companies, managed IT for businesses and hospitals, and architected change to internal and external audiences on behalf of some of the biggest organizations on the planet. We utilize that experience to provide transformational services to CIOs and senior leadership, serving as the strategic technology liaison between them and their IT department.

For more information, please visit VertitechIT.com or contact Vice President of Marketing and Communications Steve Shaw at 413-268-1630 or via email at sshaw@vertitechit.com.

