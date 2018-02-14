[January 30, 2018] New Platform Romio, Painter Trina Merry, Violinist Charlie Siem And Opera Star Iestyn Davies Among Clients Featured In 360bespoke's Seasonal Media Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Romio, a new smartphone platform launching this spring, is one of several companies, brands and global talents being featured in the 360bespoke winter media report, a seasonal update about the clients of the New York based public relations company. The firm, founded in 2016, specializes in luxury, hospitality and world-renown artists, and uses the dispatch, which can be found at http://www.360bespoke.com/clientnews/ to update media on the exciting projects, campaigns, tours and media placements featuring its clients, who include violinist Charlie Siem, opera star Iestyn Davies, celebrity florist Jeff Leatham and acclaimed artist Trina Merry, among many others. "We had a very busy and productive 2017, and this newsletter is a way of letting our friends in the media see what our clients are up to and what we've achieved together," said 360bespoke founder Jeremy Murphy. This fall, the firm began working with Trina Merry (http://www.trinamerryartist.com), the world's most celebrated body painter who is single- handedly raising the profile and prestige of the art form. She continues to create and perform in exhibitions across the globe, while also being courted by marketers for ad campaigns and art activations. This past fall, Merry was a featured artist in Tokyo to help celebrate Alice + Olivia's five years in Japan. She also created a live painting and exhibited four others from her "Lust of Currency" series during the Miami Art Basel at Red Dot Miami contemporary art show, which featured 500 leading artists in 75 exhibitions. Additionally, she publicly displayed 10 pieces of work at the "Satellite Art Fair" while in Miami, including a live piece alongside Bob Ross. 360bespoke has also been retained to launch the eagerly anticipated Romio platform (www.romio.com), an app for your smartphone that connects consumers to the most qualified collection of service providers. Launching first in New York, Romio is the only company that verifies providers through the veil of esteemed experts in every field: parenting, pets, fitness, health and lifestyle, among other categories. Simply put, you cannot be listed without being recommended by a known authority in their respected field. In the run up to the debut, the app has been featured in several New York media outlets: https://www.recruiter.com/i/always-have-a-reason-beyond-financial-gain-the-necessity-of-vision-in-startup-success/

https://www.bizjournals.com/newyork/news/2017/09/05/where-for-art-thou-romio-tarik-sansals-p2p-startup.html Iestyn Davies (www.iestyndavies.com), the wrld's most acclaimed counter-tenor opera star, pulled a double header in New York with two critically acclaimed performances: "The Exterminating Angel" at the New York Metropolitan Opera and "Farinelli and the King" on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre. His performances have generated rave reviews and intense media interest, including a huge profile in the Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/singer-iestyn-davies-a-vocal-contortionist-hits-a-high-note-1508515501), courtesy of our friends at Hemsing Associates (http://www.hemsingpr.com) and terrific features in The New Yorker (www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/12/18/iestyn-davies-channels-a-consummate-castrato), Town & Country (http://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a14488705/meet-iestyn-davies-broadway-singer/ WWD (http://wwd.com/eye/people/iestyn-davies-farinelli-and-the-king-broadway-11076605/) and a blockbuster review in The New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/17/theater/farinelli-and-the-king-review-mark-rylance.html?_r=0), which called his voice "sublime." French fashion brand Vicomte-A (https://www.vicomte-a.com/en/) unveiled its new spring/summer 2018 collection – preppy, cheeky and aristocratic in the spirit of founder Arthur de Soultrait. The brand made headlines last year when French president Emmanuel Macron was featured on the cover of Paris Match wearing a Vicomte-A polo shirts (which sold out). Violin virtuoso Charlie Siem (http://charliesiem.com) continues to build an international profile with tours across the globe, as well as glossy marketing campaigns and also his second appearance on Vanity Fair's "International Best Dressed" list (https://www.vanityfair.com/international-best-dressed-list-2017/photos/men_). 360bespoke took the artist to the offices of VF to celebrate his distinction, which included a performance in front of the magazine's staff.

360bespoke has also begun working with Horderly (https://www.horderly.com/about/) a professional organizing business started by entrepreneur Jamie Horderly. The company's services include home and office services, as well as helping sellers stage and sell their homes on the real estate market. UK skin care genius Deborah Mitchell has created a beauty dynasty with her Heaven brand Heaven (https://shop.heavenskincare.com) and is generating international media interest, including a featured in Town & Country http://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/a12009463/deborah-mitchell-skincare/ Mitchell has gained worldwide notoriety for inventing the B Venom Facial and tending to the needs of Royals Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles. Celebrated florist/artistic director Jeff Leatham (www.jeffleatham.com) continues his cross-continent work as artistic director for both the Four Seasons George V hotel Paris and the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, as well as private events for clients as varied as the Kardashians (http://www.weddedwonderland.com/jeff-leathams-creates-floral-optical-illusion-at-kim-kardashians-makeup-launch/), and companies such as Comcast. Leatham made international headlines when he married longtime beau, actor Colton Haynes at wedding officiated by Kris Kardashian (https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/colton-haynes-marries-jeff-leatham/). Alexandra Tavel, the creator of the Two of Wands (https://www.twoofwands.com) knitting brand, launched her first collection of home patterns in November. She also was a special guest of Lion Brand Yarn, the oldest yarn company in the US which celebrated their 140th anniversary with a week of festivities in New York featuring Lexi. She's also going to be speaking at the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing this winter and will be spotlight in the spring/ summer issue of Vogue Knitting. 360bespoke also welcomed a new member to its advisory board, Bonnie Rubin Schultz. A seasoned editor with 20 years of experience in media, she has served in top editorial positions with companies as varied as American Media Inc. (AMI), ShowBoats International and Southern Boating yacht magazine. She counts among her expertise luxury, lifestyle and entertainment. 360bespoke founder Jeremy Murphy also announced new projects for 2018, including a weekly podcast with Beth Feldman (http://www.blogtalkradio.com/thegiggle) called "The Giggle," which includes interviews with media personalities behind the headlines. He has also created a social profiles that chronicles his international adventures (@snobtravel), and an online persona that follows the hijinks of his celebrated pet (@champers_the_kat). 360bespoke (www.360bespoke) is an all-inclusive media agency offering bespoke services in public relations, marketing, brand management, content development, media training and events. With a very select group of first-class client talents, brands and endeavors in its collection, 360bespoke concentrates its experience in the luxury travel, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and arts categories. Media Contact:

