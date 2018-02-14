[January 30, 2018] New Mobile App Welloh Enables Consumer Healthcare Choices

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs are prompting consumers to take more control of their medical expenses. New mobile app Welloh is designed to help people navigate their options and make the best healthcare purchase choices. Using Welloh, consumers can quickly access information about nearby Convenient Care Facilities, Hospitals, Pharmacies and more. Welloh is currently available as a free download for both iOS and Android mobile devices, and can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Growing adoption of high deductible plans and health savings accounts have caused out-of-pocket costs to more than double since 2011. Because of this, it's incumbent upon consumers to be more informed about available healthcare choices, according to Michael Ehrhart, co-founder of Welloh. Having access to the right information hasn't always been easy, he said. That's where Welloh comes in. "The information that would enable consumers to make choices about healthcare services has never been easy to find. This puts consumers at a big disadvantage. The Welloh app delivers information in a quick, easy-to-use format, enabling the user to instantly review available options and make informed healthcare choices right on their mobie phone, no matter where they are, or what time of day it is," Ehrhart explained. Welloh aggregates a wide range of information into one easy-to-access portal. It currently provides information about convenient care facilities, which include retail, walk-in and urgent care clinics, as well as hospitals and pharmacies, all geolocated nearest to the user, right on their mobile device. Later this year, Welloh will add ratings and reviews of Medical Imaging Centers and Virtual Doctor Visits.

Welloh features include:

High-quality alternatives to emergency room care

Unbiased user reviews of local medical facilities and practices

Directions to urgent care centers, hospitals and pharmacies

Daily tips for making better, faster, smarter care choices

Access to hospital rankings

Blog posts on new trends in healthcare decision making Assist for Travelers

Welloh's ability to localize healthcare information is ideally suited for business travelers and families on-the-road. Whether you are on a family vacation, attending an out-of-town youth sports event, or someone visiting for business, the Welloh app gives you quick access to information about nearby Convenient Care Facilities, Hospitals, Pharmacies and more. Healthcare Tips

In addition to helping find the right healthcare services, Welloh is also committed to providing information to help consumers take more control of their out-of-pocket healthcare spend. Included on the app is a Tip Section which posts new content daily regarding health & wellness trends, healthcare news, advances in healthcare technology and how to spend smart money on healthcare. Ehrhart adds, "Consumers making choices based on quality, convenience and cost has been a missing force in the US healthcare market. Welloh is out to change that by providing customer ratings and reviews of healthcare services in the palm of a consumer's hand, so choosing and urgent care, for example, is as easy and reliable as choosing a restaurant." Welloh will continue to expand to meet consumer needs, according to Ehrhart: "We are committed to continually adding new functionality to the app that enables consumers to make more informed decisions about their healthcare expenses." Visit http://www.mywelloh.com/ for more information. The app is also available as a free download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobile-app-welloh-enables-consumer-healthcare-choices-300589962.html SOURCE Welloh

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]