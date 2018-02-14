|
|[January 30, 2018]
|
New Digital Transformation Council to Help Members Navigate Disruptive Trends
Advisory Group announced today the launch of the Digital
Transformation Council (DTC). The council is a member community for
industry, energy, and public-sector professionals. Membership is by
invitation only and restricted to end users of digital transformation
technology, such as professionals working for manufacturers, utilities,
and municipalities. There is no fee to join.
"As data-driven market disruption grows, professionals across similar
industries need to connect and learn from one another," according to
Jesus Flores-Cerrillo, Associated R&D Director at Praxair, one of the
world's largest providers of industrial gases. He added, "It's becoming
mission-critical to understand how to use data to develop services and
products and optimize operations and assets. That can only be
accomplished by understanding the possibilities provided by modern dat
tools such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital
twins."
"We are delighted to support the Digital Transformation Council by
bringing members together in person and online," commented Greg Gorbach,
Vice President at ARC Advisory Group. "This community will enable
individuals and companies to quickly get up to speed on digital
transformation innovations and share ideas about what provides value and
what doesn't."
Kickoff Meeting at ARC Industry Forum in Orlando, FL
The inaugural meeting of the DTC takes place Monday, February 12 at 4
p.m. at the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World in Orlando, FL. The meeting
will bring together prospective members and ARC analysts. It is open to
qualified end-user professionals looking to learn more.
Each February, a member-only meeting, anchored to the annual ARC
Industry Forum, will bring the Council together to set the focus and
agenda for the coming year. Members will also gather via virtual
quarterly meetings to discuss research findings, activities, and other
topics.
About the Digital Transformation Council
In addition to annual in-person meetings and quarterly virtual meetings,
Digital Transformation Council members will have year-round access to
research and fellow members via an online community. ARC Advisory
Group's role will be to conduct research, organize meetings, provide
venues, and facilitate peer-to-peer discussions. ARC will also deliver
technical support for the group's online presence.
The DTC will address topics such as analytics, industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning,
cybersecurity, and additive manufacturing. To learn more about the group
or to request membership, visit digitaltransformationcouncil.com.
