[January 30, 2018] New Return Path Interface Provides Actionable Insights to Monitor and Improve Email Deliverability

Global email solutions provider Return Path today introduced the latest innovation to its industry leading product suite: the new and completely reimagined Return Path Platform. This advanced user interface combines Return Path's core deliverability and reputation monitoring solutions to provide customers with a comprehensive view of their email program, along with a streamlined workflow to quickly diagnose and correct deliverability issues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005449/en/ Upon login, customers immediately see their most important email performance metrics, allowing them to quickly determine whether any issues are affecting inbox placement. (Photo: Business Wire) Reaching the inbox is critical to driving revenue through the email channel, yet a full 20 percent of email is diverted to the spam folder or blocked altogether. So it's crucial for marketers to have insight into where emails are being delivered. The Return Path Platform features a sleek, intuitive look-and-feel that puts all of the customer's deliverability and reputation data in one place, making it easy to monitor erformance at a glance. Simple navigation allows the customer to dig deeper into individual campaign metrics, providing meaningful and actionable insights to keep inbox placement high, correct issues as they occur, and prevent issues in the future. "Data is critical to analyzing email performance, but the value of data is lost if you don't understand what it's telling you," said Scott Ziegler, vice president of product management with Return Path. "The new Return Path Platform provides customers with an unprecedented view into their email data, as well as guidance on how to solve deliverability issues. The end result is better inbox placement, enhanced subscriber relationships, and ultimately, increased ROI." The Return Path Platform is the result of deep collaboration with customers from ideation through launch. For more than a year, customers have been validating with their own data and providing feedback on incremental rollouts of the redesigned interface through Return Path's unique Early Access program.

"From the beginning, we were committed to making this a platform that marketers really want to use," continued Ziegler. "At every stage of development, the feedback we received from Early Access users helped us to make better decisions and drive innovation that truly benefits our customers." Return Path customer Ian H., Director of Technology for a leading digital media publisher, participated in Early Access testing for the Return Path Platform. "The new interface is great to work with. The design and visualizations are clean and modern, and I'm presented with the most pertinent information right up front. But then it's also easy to dig deeper into more specific data points," he said. In addition, customers will find helpful resources throughout the platform, including related content and tips for solving common deliverability problems. "The new Return Path Platform represents an incredible step forward in the evolution of Return Path's product suite," said Ziegler. "And while we're excited to get this new platform into our customers' hands, we view this as just the beginning of many future product innovations that will solve our customers' biggest deliverability challenges." The Return Path Platform is now available to all direct customers, and will be automatically enabled on all new accounts going forward. Additional innovations slated for 2018 include French and Portuguese translations of the interface, as well as access for Return Path's email service provider partners. About Return Path Return Path analyzes the world's largest collection of email data to show businesses how to stay connected to their audiences and strengthen their customer engagement. We help mailbox providers around the world deliver great user experiences and build trust in email by ensuring that wanted messages reach the inbox while spam doesn't. To find out more about Return Path solutions, visit us at returnpath.com or request a demo. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005449/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]