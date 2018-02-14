|
|[January 30, 2018]
|
New Return Path Interface Provides Actionable Insights to Monitor and Improve Email Deliverability
Global email solutions provider Return Path today introduced the latest
innovation to its industry leading product suite: the new and completely
reimagined Return Path Platform. This advanced user interface combines
Return Path's core deliverability and reputation monitoring solutions to
provide customers with a comprehensive view of their email program,
along with a streamlined workflow to quickly diagnose and correct
deliverability issues.
Reaching the inbox is critical to driving revenue through the email
channel, yet a full 20
percent of email is diverted to the spam folder or blocked
altogether. So it's crucial for marketers to have insight into where
emails are being delivered. The Return Path Platform features a sleek,
intuitive look-and-feel that puts all of the customer's deliverability
and reputation data in one place, making it easy to monitor erformance
at a glance. Simple navigation allows the customer to dig deeper into
individual campaign metrics, providing meaningful and actionable
insights to keep inbox placement high, correct issues as they occur, and
prevent issues in the future.
"Data is critical to analyzing email performance, but the value of data
is lost if you don't understand what it's telling you," said Scott
Ziegler, vice president of product management with Return Path. "The new
Return Path Platform provides customers with an unprecedented view into
their email data, as well as guidance on how to solve deliverability
issues. The end result is better inbox placement, enhanced subscriber
relationships, and ultimately, increased ROI."
The Return Path Platform is the result of deep collaboration with
customers from ideation through launch. For more than a year, customers
have been validating with their own data and providing feedback on
incremental rollouts of the redesigned interface through Return Path's
unique Early Access program.
"From the beginning, we were committed to making this a platform that
marketers really want to use," continued Ziegler. "At every stage of
development, the feedback we received from Early Access users helped us
to make better decisions and drive innovation that truly benefits our
customers."
Return Path customer Ian H., Director of Technology for a leading
digital media publisher, participated in Early Access testing for the
Return Path Platform. "The new interface is great to work with. The
design and visualizations are clean and modern, and I'm presented with
the most pertinent information right up front. But then it's also easy
to dig deeper into more specific data points," he said.
In addition, customers will find helpful resources throughout the
platform, including related content and tips for solving common
deliverability problems.
"The new Return Path Platform represents an incredible step forward in
the evolution of Return Path's product suite," said Ziegler. "And while
we're excited to get this new platform into our customers' hands, we
view this as just the beginning of many future product innovations that
will solve our customers' biggest deliverability challenges."
The Return Path Platform is now available to all direct customers, and
will be automatically enabled on all new accounts going forward.
Additional innovations slated for 2018 include French and Portuguese
translations of the interface, as well as access for Return Path's email
service provider partners.
About Return Path
Return Path analyzes the world's largest collection of email data to
show businesses how to stay connected to their audiences and strengthen
their customer engagement. We help mailbox providers around the world
deliver great user experiences and build trust in email by ensuring that
wanted messages reach the inbox while spam doesn't. To find out more
about Return Path solutions, visit us at returnpath.com
or request
a demo.
