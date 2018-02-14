[January 30, 2018] New iManage Insight 10 to Enhance Enterprise Search and Knowledge Management

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced iManage Insight 10 for next generation enterprise search and knowledge management. Using RAVN AI technology, Insight 10 unlocks knowledge contained in enterprise content, improving advice delivered to clients and enhancing competitive advantage for enterprises, professional services firms and government agencies.

iManage Insight enables universal search to identify relevant content regardless of location. Insight Knowledge Graph® surfaces connections between people, expertise and knowledge to identify hidden experts, related projects and relevant clients. Insight can be used to build knowledge applications to solve high ROI problems across the enterprise. iManage Insight 10 new features include: An intuitive user experience for the professional: Based on the award-winning user experience of iManage Work, Insight 10 offers a consistent, easy-to-use experience across desktops and mobile devices.



Based on the award-winning user experience of iManage Work, Insight 10 offers a consistent, easy-to-use experience across desktops and mobile devices. Advanced search capabilities: Unlike other search applications, Insight 10 can be tuned and learns user behavior to return more relevant search results, improving user adoption and satisfaction.



Unlike other search applications, Insight 10 can be tuned and learns user behavior to return more relevant search results, improving user adoption and satisfaction. Expertise identification and location: Insight Knowledge Graph uses social criteria and the strength of connections to automatically identify hidden experts and expertise in the organization. With iManage Insight 10, organizations no longer need to codify expertise. Insight 10 can determine and find experts based on the content already produced.



Insight Knowledge Graph uses social criteria and the strength of connections to automatically identify hidden experts and expertise in the organization. With iManage Insight 10, organizations no longer need to codify expertise. Insight 10 can determine and find experts based on the content already produced. Rapid setup and broad connectivity: Insight 10 searches and analyzes content from multiple data sources in a single user interface without programming. Advanced Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) capabilities allow organizations to rapidly connect to multiple repositories and standardize how data is represented, enabling better filtering and comparison of search results.



Insight 10 searches and analyzes content from multiple data sources in a single user interface without programming. Advanced Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) capabilities allow organizations to rapidly connect to multiple repositories and standardize how data is represented, enabling better filtering and comparison of search results. Reduced Total Cost of Ownership: By leveraging RAVN, iManage Insight 10 reduces cost of ownership by up to 40 percent over previous versions of the product and allows you to share a single search index across multiple iManage applications, including iManage Work 10 and iManage Records Manager 10. “iManage Insight 10 delivers much more than search applications we’ve seen for years in the legal industry,” said Joshua Fireman, Founder, Fireman & Company. “We consider iManage Insight 10 to be a knowledge multiplier because we can use AI to dynamically generate as-needed content and analysis for lawyers. From clause comparison, to ‘what’s market’ analysis, to work product context (like average time spent drafting a document), the combination of iManage Insight 10 and Work 10 lets us drive quality and efficiency in ways that were previously out of reach for most firms.” “iManage Insight 10 has been engineered from the ground-up for the knowledge management community,” said Peter Wallqvist, VP of Strategy, iManage. “It truly enables next generation search and knowledge management to deliver new value from enterprise content.”

iManage Insight 10 will be generally available in March 2018. To learn more, visit iManage Booth #506 at Legaltech New York 2018, the largest legal technology event of the year. The event takes place January 30 – February 1 in New York. Follow iManage via:

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work. Press Contact Information:

