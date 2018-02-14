[January 30, 2018] New Shipping Software CEO Bill Knapp Reveals 2 Goals for Award-Winning Platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bill Knapp sits down with members of the Oracle community in a role that is sure to capture the attention of the tech industry—he is the new CEO of Pacejet. Well known within the Oracle NetSuite world, Pacejet is the 2017 SuiteCloud Partner of the Year and it is building a reputation within Oracle and other ERPs, like Microsoft Dynamics, Infor, SAP, Acumatica, and more as the shipping software of choice for midmarket and growing businesses. This is a trend that Bill is intent on amplifying. Pacejet closed a new multi-million dollar funding round led by Plymouth Growth Partners of Ann Arbor, Michigan at the end of 2017. After the closing, Plymouth and Pacejet worked together to find a CEO with a solid blend of supply chain expertise and in-depth knowledge of the business software industry. Bill Knapp stood out immediately as the best leader for the job. "On my first day at Pacejet, I told the team that I have a mission in every role I take on," said Knapp. "My mission at Pacejet is to achieve transformational growth and establish the company as a market leader, providing the best shipping software for ERPs across the industry." Bill's career spans over 30 years, leading businesses inERP and supply chain software, information technology, and data communications. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Socius1 LLC, a value-added reseller (VAR) of Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft, and Sage. Prior to this, Bill worked with Accellos (now HighJump), helping mid-sized businesses develop global supply chains. His experience also includes roles with companies such as vSync Inc, Sterling Commerce, Digital River, NSB (Epicor), and CompuServe. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Bethany College and a Master's in Administration from Case Western Reserve University. A month into the role, Bill sees that the landscape is ripe for opportunity. "We talk to businesses every day who are frustrated by their shipping processes and aren't sure how to compete with Amazon while still making money," he said. "The genius of Pacejet is the ability to look beyond the basics, into the science of shipping. We are able to use technology, rate comparison, and analytics to support sales growth, reduce costs, and improve customer service, making measurable differences for our customers."

ERPs like Oracle NetSuite look to Pacejet when a business needs more than basic parcel. That is because the company's unique formula of parcel and freight in one cloud platform with real-time carrier connectivity and seamless integrations is a great fit for growing businesses. Pacejet manages millions of shipments for businesses in manufacturing, distribution, e-commerce, and retail. For 2018, Knapp plans on leveraging Pacejet's strong market position and leading SaaS technology to accelerate growth and lead the company to new heights. About Pacejet Pacejet transforms the shipping dock into a launch pad for profitability. Providing a best-in-class cloud-based shipping software platform, seamless integration with leading ERP and WMS software systems, and consultative support, Pacejet enables customers to thrive in the 21st century shipping economy. For more information on Pacejet, visit www.pacejet.com, call (877) 722-3538, or email info@pacejet.com. MEDIA CONTACT:

Cara Posey

Director of Marketing, Pacejet

189539@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-shipping-software-ceo-bill-knapp-reveals-2-goals-for-award-winning-platform-300589644.html SOURCE Pacejet

