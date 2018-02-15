[January 30, 2018] New ETS-Lindgren 802.11ac Over-the-Air Measurement Solution Based on LitePoint IQlink WLAN Measurement System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced that ETS-Lindgren has selected the LitePoint IQlink as a standard component of the Antenna Measurement System (AMS) wireless test chambers it builds for customers to test 802.11ac Wi-Fi products.

The ETS-Lindgren test chamber uses LitePoint’s IQlink to provide a complete Over-the-Air (OTA) antenna measurement solution; critical for understanding wireless product performance. This solution can be used to verify the RF performance of smartphones, tablet PCs and other WLAN products including access points, wireless gateways, data cards, dongles, and other systems. “OTA antenna performance measurements are an integral part of device performance in WLAN and we are happy to enable an efficient solution for engineers to ensure their product design,” said JariVikstedt, Manager, Wireless Solutions, at ETS-Lindgren. “We believe customers will find the IQlink-based ETS-Lindgren wireless solution a simple and fast way to measure 802.11ac devices.” "Wireless LAN OTA measurements of antenna performance are critical for product performance and customer satisfaction," said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. "The combination of the IQlink and the AMS family of wireless test chambers will reduce test time and cost, while improving test reliability of the measurements." About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NYSE:TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne had revenue of $1.75 billion in 2016 and currently employs approximately 4,500 people worldwide.

CONTACT:

Andy Blanchard

Corporate Communications

Teradyne, Inc.

1 (978) 370-2425

investorrelations@teradyne.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]