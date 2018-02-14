[January 30, 2018] New appointments to TCP Cable senior management team

CARIGNAN, QC, Jan. 30, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Martial Vincent, Chairman of the Board of TCP Cable, an industry-leading manufacturer of electrical cable and harnesses, is pleased and proud to announce the appointments of Jean-François Simoneau and Francis Mercier to the positions of Vice-President, Human Resources, and Vice-President, Operations and Customer Service, respectively. "We are in the process of adopting a strategic plan to better frame our growth, and are delighted to bolster our senior management team so as to better steer us in this new direction," Mr. Vincent said. "Both Jean-François Simoneau and Francis Mercier have outstanding track records and will be definite assets when it comes to driving the company's future development. Together, we make up a team with time-tested expertise in business transformation, and that has successfully proven its worth. We will therefore drawon our synergies to take TCP Cable to the next level." Jean-François Simoneau is a seasoned human resources manager with close to 20 years' experience in the manufacturing, retail and wholesale industries. He has developed wide-ranging experience in change management, business transformation and growth management consulting. He is a member of the Québec Order of Chartered Human Resources Professionals and has a bachelor's degree in human resources management.. Recognized for his great versatility, Francis Mercier has over 25 years' experience in industrial automation as well as in product development and industrial processes. His strengths lie in growth optimization, multisite management and integration of Industry 4.0 principles, among others. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Université de Sherbrooke and is a member of the Québec Order Engineers.

About TCP Cable

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Carignan, Québec, TCP Cable is a recognized leader in the manufacture of electrical cable and harnesses for a range of sectors: specialized vehicles, home appliances, as well as military and industrial applications. In 2008, it expanded its operations into Mexico, where it owns two plants, in San Luis Potosi and Matehuala. TCP Cable has some 120 employees at its headquarters and 50,000-square-foot plant in Carignan, and another 450 employees at its Mexican facilities, which total 100,000 square feet. www.tcpcable.ca SOURCE TCP Cable

