[January 30, 2018]

New HighQ features on display at Legalweek drive more intelligent, efficient processes

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighQ, a leading provider of collaboration, productivity and client experience solutions, is pleased to announce the latest releases of HighQ Collaborate (4.3) and HighQ Publisher (4.6), which are being unveiled as part of Legalweek during HighQ’s US Forum at Noon today at the London NYC Hotel.

Media are invited to attend the HighQ event, which will include a presentation by Chief Product and Strategy Officer Stuart Barr. HighQ will also demonstrate the enhancements throughout the Legaltech trade show in their exhibit booth (#2008).

Key updates to HighQ’s offerings make it effortless to build mobile-ready dashboards, visualize data in compelling charts and graphs, and administer the system “on the move” using a variety of devices. The release also focuses on making HighQ’s intelligent work platform more interoperabl than ever.

Other highlights include a Microsoft Outlook add-in with drag-and-drop email and document filing, digital rights management (DRM) options that protect shared files in their native format, extensive API additions, and streamlined content delivery tools. Details about the features are available on What’s New in Collaborate 4.3 and Publisher 4.6 pages on HighQ’s website.

HighQ Collaborate combines secure file sharing, project management, internal and external collaboration, and social networking into one, easy-to-use solution. HighQ Publisher is a groundbreaking solution that combines digital publishing and content marketing with event and campaign management tools.

HighQ’s announcements and events all take place during Legalweek—an annual event where more than 9,000 legal professionals are expected to gather at the New York Hilton Midtown to address the key challenges facing the industry. Legalweek runs from 29 January to 1 February.

About HighQ

HighQ provides innovative enterprise collaboration and content publishing solutions to the world’s leading law firms, corporate legal teams and banks. Our secure file sharing, client extranet, matter collaboration and content marketing solutions uniquely combine enterprise-grade technology with the best ideas and user experience from consumer tools.

