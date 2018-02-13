[January 30, 2018] New Trackunit On App Connects Man and Machine for Safer People and More Reliable Equipment Operations

AALBORG, Denmark, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining construction machinery is clear and simple with Trackunit's new smartphone app that links operators and equipment

Trackunit, a leader in the design, development and deployment of fleet management systems, has introduced an advanced version of its Trackunit On smartphone app, enabling equipment rental companies and fleet owners to stay right on top of machine and operator health.



The new Trackunit app provides a smart solution to log and track start-up routines together with service and maintenance requirements. Trackunit On provides a smartphone-driven checklist so operators can ensure equipment passes all pre-checks, service requirements are up to date, and submit reports of any visual damage - including providing photographic evidence. For rental companies Trackunit On can be a tool for making pre-checks before rented equipment is handed over and final checks when equipment is returned.



On-site safety is a major concern, and Trackunit On will help protect equipment operators by reducing the chance of faulty and unsafe equipment being used. By connecting man and machine in a single app, Trackunit On keeps track of hours wored and equipment operated.



Using Trackunit On to highlight faults and damage enables the repair process to be streamlined so service technicians can bring machines to full operational condition quickly and conveniently. In turn, this will cut costs associated with downtime, delayed servicing and repair.



An intelligent management dashboard service provides rental companies, fleet supervisors and managers with key equipment metrics and utilization, customisable using dynamic widgets. Used proactively, monitoring the condition and use of machines can have a beneficial effect on lifecycle, cost of ownership and residual value.





Trackunit CEO, Joergen Raguse said; "Trackunit On shows how telematics can help the digitization of the construction industry in a convenient and intelligent way, using the smartphones in everyone's pockets. Our technology links equipment rental companies and fleet owners to operators and equipment to increase safety and productivity while reducing downtime and costs."



Available as a subscription service, Trackunit On provides the machine owner and rental company increased operational control of every piece of equipment, together with an instantly available digital record of use, repair and service. Used together with Trackunit Raw and Trackunit's industry-leading cloud environment - Iris - Trackunit provides a complete and comprehensive fleet management system for the construction industry.



For more details please click here , or visit www.trackunit.com/services/on



About Trackunit A/S Trackunit is among the world's leading companies in the Industrial Internet of Things with a focus on innovative solutions to players within building, construction and industry. Trackunit develops and provides solutions for the entire value chain, from machine manufacturers, machine dealers, machine landlords, contractors for operators. Trackunit services its customers directly from its headquarters in Denmark and through subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, France, Holland, Germany, England and the United States of America. www.trackunit.com SOURCE Trackunit

